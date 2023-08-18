Evil nurse Lucy Letby found guilty of murdering seven babies

Nurse branded the ‘Angel of Death’ found guilty of murdering seven babies and attempting to kill six more

Lucy Letby has been found guilty of murdering seven babies. Picture: Cheshire Police/Alamy/Facebook

By Asher McShane

Nurse Lucy Letby has been found guilty of murdering seven babies, making her one of the UK's most prolific child killers of modern times.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Letby, 33, killed seven babies in her care at the Countess of Chester Hospital neonatal unit between June 2015 and June 2016 by injecting them with air.

She was also found guilty of the attempted murders of six others by poisoning them with insulin or “sabotaging” their feeding tubes. She was found not guilty of two counts of attempted murder of babies named Baby G and Baby H.

One of the babies was 24 hours old when Letby injected him with air, killing him just 90 minutes after she had begun her shift. She tried to kill his twin sister the next day.

Lucy Letby has been found guilty of murdered seven babies and attempting to murder six others. Picture: Cheshire Police

While her motive remains unclear, prosecutors suggested she got a 'thrill' out of 'playing God' with the babies' lives.

Inside her messy home, police found a Post-it note on which she had scrawled: "I am evil, I did this."

Letby was not in the dock when the jury was discharged on Friday after finding her guilty. Her parents were also absent from the court, but families of the victims were in the public gallery.

Lucy Letby police interview

Read more: Lucy Letby timeline: How baby murdering nurse went on killing spree for a year before being caught

Read more: Nurse Lucy Letby cries as photos of her bedroom shown in court - including picture with slogan 'Shine Like A Diamond'

Letby has been described as a "calculated opportunist" who used the vulnerabilities of premature and sick infants to camouflage her acts. Picture: Social Media

Verdicts on 16 of the 22 counts she faced were returned by the jury on earlier days, but could not be reported until now.

The jury could not reach verdicts on six counts of attempted murder.

When the first two guilty verdicts were returned, to two counts of attempted murder, on August 8, Letby fought back tears in the dock and then cried as she left the courtroom.

Lucy Letby arrest footage

She was labelled a "calculated opportunist" who used the vulnerabilities of premature and sick infants to camouflage her acts.

Police searching Letby's home after her arrest. Picture: Alamy

In 2015 and 2016, there was a significant rise in the numbers of babies who suffered serious and unexpected collapses in the neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

Letby was the only member of the nursing and clinical staff who was on duty each time the collapses happened, which the Crown argued were not natural events.

She used various ways to harm the babies including injecting air into the bloodstream, injecting air into the stomach, overfeeding with milk, physical assaults and poisoning with insulin.

Some of the children were subjected to repeated attempts to kill them by the "cold, cruel and relentless" band 5 staff nurse, the trial - which began at Manchester Crown Court last October - heard.

During searches of her address, a number of closely written notes were discovered.

On one green Post-it note she wrote: "I don't deserve to live. I killed them on purpose because I'm not good enough to care for them", "I am a horrible evil person" and in capital letters "I am evil I did this".

Prosecutor Nick Johnson KC invited the jurors to read the note "literally" as a confession.

Also found during searches, the court heard, were more than 250 shift handover sheets containing names of some of the children on the trial indictment.

Mr Johnson said "voyeuristic tendencies" drove her to carry out numerous Facebook searches for parents of children she attacked.

The "rogue nurse" falsified medical notes to cover her tracks and also gaslighted doctors and nurses to persuade them the collapses were "just a run of bad luck".

She was also prepared to publicly trash the reputations of colleagues "in an effort to get away with it", the prosecutor added.

Letby, from Hereford, denied all the allegations.

On August 8 the jury - on its 15th day of deliberations - unanimously found her guilty of attempting to murder two infants by poisoning them with insulin.

Letby fought back tears in the middle of the dock after the verdicts were returned by the jury foreman.

She burst out crying as she left the courtroom with prison officers as relatives of the victims looked on from the public gallery.

Her mother Susan, 63, shielded her face as she wept on the opposite side of the public gallery and was comforted by husband John, 77, who later leaned forward with his head in his hands.

At the start of deliberations on the afternoon of August 11 the jury delivered verdicts on a further six counts.

Letby was found guilty of murdering four babies and attempting to murder two others.

She stared at the floor as the verdicts were returned but was tearful as she left the dock.

Her mother could be heard sobbing and saying "you can't be serious" and "this can't be right".

On August 16 the jury convicted her on six more counts - three murders and three attempted murders - and cleared her of one count of attempted murder.

The grandmother of Child G, a baby girl, gasped as Letby was found guilty of the infant's attempted murder.

Letby was not in the dock as the above verdicts were returned as she did not want to come up from the cells. She was earlier present when the jury resumed its deliberations at the start of the court day.

The morning of August 17 was her last appearance in the courtroom as she went on to tell her legal team that she did not wish to attend any more of the proceedings.

She was offered the opportunity of following her sentencing hearing via prison videolink but said she was not prepared to do that, the court heard.

The jury could not reach verdicts on six counts of attempted murder.

Cheshire Police say they are continuing to review the care of some 4,000 babies who were admitted to the Countess of Chester - and also at Liverpool Women's Hospital when Letby had two work placements - during her employment from 2012.

Only those cases highlighted as concerning medically would be investigated further, police added.

A court order prohibits reporting of the identities of the surviving and dead children who were the subject of the allegations.

Letby's victims

Child A died on June 8, 2015. Letby pumped air into his circulation via a tube in his stomach.

Child C, who had also been born prematurely, died after suffering cardiac arrest on June 14. Letby injected air into his stomach via a nose tube which left him unable to breathe.

Child D died on the morning of June 22. The child, believed to be born with an infection, recovered and was doing well but later collapsed after having air pumped into his bloodstream.

Child E died on August 4 after enduring a huge amount of blood loss, during which Letby is accused of making false nursing notes. Letby attacked the baby, injecting them with air into their bloodstream - and told the baby’s mother to leave.

Child I died on October 23 2015 after enduring four murder attempts. Letby injected air into their stomach via a tube in the days leading up to their death.

Letby murdered Child O, a triplet, on June 23, 2016, by injecting air into his bloodstream.

Child P collapsed and died on June 24, with experts saying it was most likely a result of injected air affecting his breathing.After nine months of evidence, jurors retired to consider verdicts on the 22 charges on July 10.