Nurse Lucy Letby denies murdering eight babies while working at hospital

A court artist sketch of Lucy Letby from a previous hearing. She is set to stand trial in a year's time. Picture: Alamy

By James Morris

Nurse Lucy Letby today denied the murder of eight babies and the attempted murder of 10 others.

Letby, 31, repeated "not guilty" 18 times at Manchester Crown Court, where she was appearing via videolink from HMP Peterborough where she is on remand.

Letby is alleged to have murdered five boys and three girls while working at the neonatal unit of Countess of Chester Hospital.

She is also accused of the attempted murder of five boys and five girls, with all alleged offences committed between June 2015 and June 2016.

After entering her pleas, the defendant, of Arran Avenue, Hereford, sat listening to hearing, which dealt largely with administrative matters.

She is set to stand trial in 12 months’ time, in October next year.