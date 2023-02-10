Breaking News

RMT rejects 'dreadful' offer from rail companies to settle row over pay and working conditions

The RMT has rejected the latest offer from rail companies. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

The RMT union has rejected the latest offers from both Network Rail and train operating companies to bring an end to a row over pay and working conditions.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It follows a "wide ranging and in-depth consultation" with union members, with the union saying offers do not meet members expectations on pay, job security or working conditions.

The union said it was after an "unconditional" pay offer, job security agreement and no detrimental changes being imposed on members' terms, conditions and working practices.

General secretary Mick Lynch said: "We have carried out an in-depth consultation of our 40,000 members and the message we have received loud and clear is to reject these dreadful offers.

"Our members cannot accept the ripping up of their terms and conditions or to have safety standards on the railway put into jeopardy under the guise of so-called modernisation.

"If our union did accept these offers, we would see a severe reduction in scheduled maintenance tasks, making the railways less safe, the closure of all ticket offices and thousands of jobs stripped out of the industry when the railways need more investment, not less."

Read More: ‘I have behaved professionally at all times,’ Dominic Raab says as he faces bullying complaints

Read more: Boris Johnson's former adviser brands Dominic Raab 'robust' but refuses to label him a 'bully'

Mr Lynch continued: "We have carried out an extensive listening exercise and our members have spoken. It is now time for the employers and the Government to listen to railway workers in their tens of thousands.

"Our industrial campaign will continue for as long as it takes to get a negotiated settlement that meets our members' reasonable expectations on jobs, pay and working conditions."

Strike action on the railway is set to continue. Picture: Getty

The union said it believes Network Rail's plans for maintenance were unsafe, unhealthy for staff and unworkable, which Network Rail rejects.

The RMT said it will now seek further meetings with rail companies to try to achieve a negotiated settlement to bring an end to strikes.