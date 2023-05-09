Robert De Niro reveals he has welcomed his seventh baby aged 79

By Kieran Kelly

Hollywood actor Robert De Niro has revealed he has welcomed his seventh baby at the age of 79.

Mr De Niro confirmed the news in an interview with ET Canada, meaning there are now 51 years between his eldest child, Drena De Niro, and his youngest.

Mr De Niro's other children include Raphael, 46, who is the child of De Niro and his first wife, alongside Drena.

He has two children from his second marriage, Elliot, 25, and Helen, 11, as well as 27-year old twins Aaron and Julian.

The actor also has four grandchildren.

Speaking to Mr De Niro, interviewer Brittnee Blair said: "I know you have six kids."

Mr De Niro replied: "Seven, actually."

"I just had a baby," he added.

He told the Canadian broadcaster that he believes "in being loving with [his] kids", despite the need, sometimes, to be "to be stern about stuff".

"I mean, there's no way around it with kids. I don't like to have to lay down the law and stuff like that. But, [sometimes] you just have no choice," he added.

"And any parent, I think, would say the same thing. You always want to do the right thing by the children and give them the benefit of the doubt but sometimes you can't."