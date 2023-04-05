Londoner who lost mum to cancer runs across America in gruelling challenge for charity

William is hoping to raise hundreds of thousands for charity. Picture: Instagram

By Will Taylor

A Londoner has taken on a mammoth challenge to raise money for cancer charity Macmillan – running the length of the US in 63 days.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

William Goodge, 28, lost his mother Amanda to cancer in 2018.

The Southwark resident started running to help with his grieving and is now turning that support mechanism into a way to raise money that will help others.

William, who previously ran 48 marathons in just 30 days – raising £50,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support – among other arduous challenges will now embark on a task that makes his past feats almost look easy.

Read more: Thousands of holidaymakers face disruption as Dover aims to reschedule coach times around Good Friday

He is running from California to New York City – a route that will see him average some 50 miles a day. He believes that has only been attempted by about 300 people and hopes to become the fastest Brit to manage the feat.

William hopes to raise £500,000 to be split between Macmillan and the American Cancer Society.

He will cover the 3,175 miles between Huntingon Beach, on the West Coast, to Central Park.

William started on April 2 and should arrive in the Big Apple on June 4. He made it to Newberry Springs in California on Wednesday.

He said on his fundraiser: "Losing my mum was the hardest thing I've ever been through. I was lost, I was 23, things could have gone a different way in me dealing with that pain but I couldn't allow it to happen.

"She was the best person I knew and I had to make her passing mean something more than another sad story. So that has become my purpose, to show that Emotion = Energy.

Read more: Hundreds of bank branches to close in 2023 – is yours due to shut?

"You can use pain to fuel something bigger than yourself and I know, whilst she would be worried about what I do, she would be extremely proud. I saw her battle cancer 3 times and people like her who are fighting for their lives show more heart, bravery and resilience than I ever could going for a run.

"Whilst it might be a huge challenge there's no comparison. So that's my superpower. Knowing that someone else, my mum included, is going through or has been through worse. So I take another step. Thank you for your consideration in donating for my chosen charities, together we can beat cancer."

His commitment is inspirational, Macmillan said, adding this his fundraising efforts alone could pay one of their nurses for more than a year.

"William continues to amaze and inspire us all with his commitment and desire to raise money for Macmillan," the charity's relationship fundraising manager Andrew Gould said.

"In total so far, William has raised over £80,000 for us; an incredible amount which could fund a Macmillan Nurse for over 14 months. We are so proud of him."