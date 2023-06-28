Russian army’s General ‘Armageddon’ Surovikin ‘arrested’ amid reports he knew of Wagner Group's coup plans

28 June 2023, 22:32

General Sergei Surovikin has reportedly been arrested.
General Sergei Surovikin has reportedly been arrested. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

The Russian army’s second in command has been arrested after reports he had advanced knowledge of the Wagner group’s planned coup.

General Sergei Surovikin, 56, has been arrested, according to sources at the Moscow Times’ Russian outlet, following reports earlier this week that he had vanished on the day Wagner Group launched their rebellion.

The army's second-in-command is allegedly facing interrogation over plans to oust defence minister Sergei Shoigu.

The sources allegedly come from individuals close to the Russian Defence Ministry, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

One said: “The situation with him was not 'OK.' For the authorities. I can't say anything more.”

While the second claimed the general’s arrest was “in the context of Prigozhin”, the Wagner group boss.

They added: “Apparently, he chose Prigozhin's side during the uprising, and they've gotten him by the balls.”

Surovikini, who commanded Russian forces in Ukraine for three months up until January 2023, has not been seen in public since Saturday, the day the attempted Wagner coup was launched.

He was previously labelled ‘General Armageddon’ after being a former defence ministry described him as “absolutely ruthless, with little regard for human life” to The Guardian.

Other reports allege that Surovikin’s family has not heard from him for three days. Read more: 'War criminal' Wagner Group boss Yevgeny Prigozhin 'not safe' in Belarus, says opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya

Read more: 'Countdown has started' to the end of Vladimir Putin's rule of Russia, Ukraine says

General Sergei Surovikin is the Russian army's second-in-command.
General Sergei Surovikin is the Russian army's second-in-command. Picture: Alamy

An online military blogger, Vladimir Romanov, claimed online on Wednesday that the general had been detained on Sunday.

He also alleged that Surovikin is being held in Lefortovo detention centre in Moscow.

It follows reports from The New York Times on Tuesday that the army general already knew of the Wagner chief’s plans to launch a rebellion over the weekend.

But spokesman Dmitry Peskov for Kremlin labelled the report as “gossip” and “speculation”.

He said: “There will now be a lot of speculation, gossip and so on around these events. I think this is one such example.”

It comes after the aborted coup over the weekend by Wagner Group boss Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Yevgeny Prigozhin arrived in Belarus on Tuesday following the uprising on Saturday, which he claimed was a protest at the prospect of the notorious private army being disbanded in July, not an attempt to topple the Putin regime.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Rain on mountains

Warming climate transforming major snowfall into extreme rain over mountains

Breaking
Madonna was taken to an ICU after developing a serious bacterial infection.

Madonna rushed to intensive care after developing 'serious' infection as singer postpones anniversary tour

Manchester United’s Antony

Manchester United star Antony denies assaulting former girlfriend

Nato flag

Hungary postpones vote on Sweden’s Nato accession bid ahead of summit

The skyline of Montreal is obscured by a haze of smog

Rain fails to quell Canadian wildfires with more haze predicted

Rohan died after the protein shake triggered a rare genetic condition.

Teenager, 16, died after protein shake ‘triggered rare genetic disease’ causing ‘irreversible’ brain damage

Carmen Hepi has been missing since Saturday

Missing girl, 13, travelled 180 miles from Barnsley to London party and 'is now in company of older man', as 3 arrested

Grayson Perry received his knighthood dressed as his alter-ego Claire

Grayson Perry collects knighthood from Prince William dressed as female alter-ego Claire

Lockwood denies nine charges against him

Former boss of police watchdog 'sexually abused 14-year-old girl' at sports centre, court hears

The Chancellor of the Exchequer met with regulators on Wednesday.

Jeremy Hunt says regulators to act ‘urgently’ in bid to ‘ease the cost of living burden on consumers’

France Police Shooting

Police shooting of teenage delivery driver in Paris ‘inexcusable’, says Macron

Daniel Korski has 'strongly denied' the accusations

Tory Daniel Korski drops out of London mayoral race after accusation he 'groped woman' in Downing Street 10 years ago

Let's go party! Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse is available to rent on Airbnb

Let's go party! Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse is now available to book on Airbnb

Two people arrested over double shooting in Cambridgeshire released without charge

Pensioner admits murdering father and son in separate attacks in quiet Cambridgeshire villages over 'custody battle'

Russia Ukraine War

Ukraine accuses local man of directing missile strike that killed 11

Donald Trump

Donald Trump counter-sues over advice columnist E Jean Carroll’s rape claim

Latest News

See more Latest News

Cinzia Paolina De Lio was a teacher at a school near Venice

Teacher who avoided school for 20 years vows to 'tell her unique, surreal story' after being fired
The OceanGate sub has is thought to have imploded, and its debris will now be investigated

First photos show Titanic sub debris brought ashore after craft imploded killing all five aboard
spray cans

Finnish deputy mayor caught red-handed spray-painting graffiti

ecstasy

German police warn of ‘Blue Punisher’ ecstasy pills after two teenage girls die

Kylian Mbappé was among several footballers who criticised police for killing Nael M

'I hurt for my France': Kylian Mbappé and other French footballers slam Paris police for shooting teenager dead
Pedro Pascal

Pedro Pascal among those named on Carnegie’s annual Great Immigrants list

Julia and Robert Jones exchange vows during their Star Wars themed wedding in Ohio

Couples ditching traditional dress codes in favour of unusual wedding themes

Paul Smith has been jailed for six years

'Britain's worst flasher' who has exposed himself 170 times over 51 years, including to women and children, jailed again
Derek Draper watched on as Kate gestured to him

Kate Garraway receives MBE from Prince William as smiling husband Derek Draper watches on

Jens Stoltenberg

Stoltenberg plans talks in bid to convince Turkey to let Sweden join Nato

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry took his phone hacking case to the High Court in June

Prince Harry should only get £500 in compensation for phone hacking claims, High Court told
Meghan Markle was described as "not a great talent"

Meghan Markle described 'not a great talent' by top Hollywood agent - after Spotify boss said couple are 'grifters'
Sarah Ferguson is pictured at a film premiere in London earlier this year

Sarah Ferguson thanks supporters for their ‘kindness’ after breast cancer diagnosis

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr spoke about the challenges of facing both the climate and cost of living crises

Andrew Marr: Ministers know they must tackle the climate crisis but they are also fighting the cost of living crisis
Tom Swarbrick admonishes Thames Water

'It's the corporate greed playbook': Tom Swarbrick accuses debt-ridden Thames Water of exhibiting 'disaster capitalism'
Shelagh and Labour MP

Tories have treated taxpayers' money 'recklessly' comprising pupils safety at school says Shadow Education Secretary
James lambasts lack of media coverage of Boris Johnson's party with Lebedev

‘He is the agent of corruption’: James O’Brien condemn’s lack of coverage on Boris Johnson partying with Lebedev
Tom Swarbrick reacts to the Rwanda policy

'It's ridiculous!': Tom Swarbrick reacts to £169,000 estimated cost of deporting migrants from Home Office data
Tonight with Andrew Marr.

Andrew Marr: Covid inquiry Matt Hancock is a man ‘who has lost his tiggerish bounce and sounds genuinely penitent’
James on illegal migration bill

'Who votes for this?': James O'Brien blasts political parties built upon 'bone-headed bigotry'
'It's my job to help other people': Revenge porn victim and campaigner tells Nick Ferrari her story

'It's my job to help other people': Revenge porn victim and campaigner tells Nick Ferrari her story
Shelagh and Caller Louis on interest rates

Shelagh Fogarty caller condemns government and banks of 'daylight robbery' following interest rate rises
Tonight with Andrew Marr.

Andrew Marr: What's going on in Russia is potentially 'world changing', but we in the West are pretty much in the dark

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit