Russia scrambles fighter jet to intercept RAF Typhoons over Black Sea after nearing state border

A Russian fighter jet was scrambled to intercept with the air targets. Picture: Getty

By Jenny Medlicott

RAF planes were intercepted by a Russian fighter jet over the Black Sea on Wednesday, Moscow has claimed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Three air targets were detected approaching the state border over the Black Sea, the country's Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

Two were RAF Typhoon fighters and one was an RC-135 electronic reconnaissance and electronic warfare aircraft were buzzed by the Russian war plane.

The ministry said they scrambled an Su-30 fighter from their air force to prevent the plane and RAF Typhoons from violating the border.

The statement read: “Russian air traffic control over the Black Sea detected three air targets approaching the State border of the Russian Federation today.

“To prevent violation of the State Border of the Russian Federation, a Su-30 fighter from the air defence forces on duty was scrambled.

“The Russian fighter crew identified the air targets as an RC-135 electronic reconnaissance and electronic warfare aircraft and two RAF Typhoon multi-role fighters.

Read more: Southampton’s St Mary's stadium engulfed by thick black smoke as fire breaks out next door and match postponed

Read more: 'Britain deserves better': Keir Starmer slates 'Tory con' Budget and brands 'nicked' non-dom policy 'a desperate move'

“As the Russian fighter approached, the foreign military aircraft made a turn away from the State border of the Russian Federation.

“The Russian plane returned safely to its home airfield.

“There was no violation of the State Border of the Russian Federation.

“The flight of the Russian fighter was carried out in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace over neutral waters, without crossing air routes or dangerously approaching aircraft of a foreign state.”

It comes after reports emerged that a Russian fighter jet tried to down a British spy plane off the coast of Ukraine last September.

The Su-27 fighter fired two missiles at the British jet in the incident.

At the time, then Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said the unarmed RAF plane was on a routine patrol in international airspace when it was followed by two Russian fighters.

During the encounter that lasted 90 minutes, one of the jets fired two missiles near the RAF plane.

The first one missed the target - and Moscow blamed the launch on a ‘technical malfunction’.

The UK's Ministry of Defence (MoD) publicly accepted the Russian explanation.