Lidl warehouse worker who plotted 'revenge' school massacre and gun and bomb attack on police HQ jailed for life

Wischhusen has been jailed for life. Picture: Avon and Somerset

By Will Taylor

A Raoul Moat-obsessed warehouse worker who plotted to carry out a "hitman-style" attack at his old school has been jailed for life.

Reed Wischhusen had a fascination with the murderer whose 2010 rampage ended in his death, as well as Thomas Hamilton, the Dunblane attacker.

He planned to target 10 people, including old classmates, teachers and police workers. He even owned a fake police outfit.

The 32-year-old intended to spare two police staff in his initial attack so they would feel "survivor's guilt" - which was inspired by Dunblane - then walk to Priory School in Worle, North Somerset, to shoot dead teachers and hurl pipe bombs.

Wischhusen detailed his attack in a 1,700-word document called "revenge" and amassed weapons including pistols, submachine guns and a shotgun, as well as ammunition, grenades and poison.

"Yes, revenge is on my mind, it's a powerful motivator, be nice to get back at the people who caused me stress and worry over the years it's been eating away at my brain like cancer," he wrote in an introduction to his plans.

After attacking Priory School, the Lidl warehouse worker would launch an assault on Avon and Somerset Police's headquarters, using bombs and guns to attack them.

He then intended to kill himself, signing off his plans by bizarrely invoking US gun politics.

"This would make national news, even international as a endowment life member of the NRA they be possibly blamed for radicalising me," he wrote.

"But I've been like this way before I became an NRA member.

"But granted homemade guns don't count it be brilliant it get (sic) every bit of anti-gun democrat milf going. That alone would be so cathartic!

"It has to happen, regardless."

He was stopped when police visited his home in Wick St Lawrence, Somerset, in November 2022 after they were tipped off about his weapons.

While they searched his home, he tried to shoot himself in the head with a pistol in his bathroom, but failed and ran downstairs to confront them.

Wischhusen planned to launch an attack against his old school and the police. Picture: Avon and Somerset Police

Officers instead shot him twice, with Bristol Crown Court later hearing how one had recurring nightmares about the incident.

One said: "I struggle to get past the point of having shot someone. I have since been told that a trauma consultant where the male was treated said that the first aid care we gave, as well as a blood transfusion saved his life."

Wischhusen had to spend months recovering in hospital before he was eventually convicted by a jury of having an explosive substance with intent to endanger life, possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life, possessing ammunition with intent to endanger life and possessing a prohibited firearm without a certificate.

He had previously admitted possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, possessing a prohibited firearm and possessing ammunition without a firearm certificate.

Judge Martin Picton previously directed the jury to find the defendant guilty of an eighth charge of having an explosive substance.

Adam Vaitilingam KC, defending Wischhusen, said he was previously of good character and the decision to confront officers and try to shoot himself was a "spur of the moment" call.

And during trial, he said his "revenge" plan was a fantasy.

"It was a psychological release and feelings, like I am getting back at people," he said.

Judge Picton, however, jailed him for life with a minimum of 12 years, saying he was obsessed with guns and explosives.

"I have do doubt that what you committed to writing in your journals - the evidence about which featured heavily in the trial - represented your true thoughts rather than being fantasy as you set out to persuade the jury," the judge said.