Schoolgirl, 13, 'dragged into car and raped by stranger' outside flats - as police release image in hunt for attacker

Girl, 13, dragged into car and raped at block of flats in east London - as police release efit. Picture: Google / Met Police

By Danielle de Wolfe

Detectives have released an image of a man they wish to speak after a schoolgirl was allegedly dragged into a car and raped outside a block of flats in east London.

The incident, which took place between 4pm and 5pm on October 2, 2024, saw the 13-year-old girl bundled into the stranger's car outside Banister House, close to Homerton High Street, east London.

It's alleged the man then drove from Banister Road West to a block of flats nearby where he then raped the schoolgirl.

Detectives have described the alleged attack as "horrific", releasing an e-fit image of a man they wish to speak to as part of their enquiries.

The suspect, who is thought to be in his mid to late 30s, is reported to have left the scene in a white Audi.

The girl continues to be supported by specialist officers, the force confirmed on Wednesday.

Detective Superintendent Ralph Coates, who is leading the investigation, said: "This is a very serious allegation and understandably it will cause concern in the local community. I want to offer reassurance our investigation continues at pace.

“We have been carrying out extensive enquiries including CCTV work and speaking at length to the victim who has undergone a horrific ordeal. We continue to support her.

“We now need the help of the public as part of our urgent enquiries to identify this man.

"The victim has helped us build an e-fit of the suspect – do you recognise this image? Do you have any information at all? We would urge you to come forward to help our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting the reference 01/985614/24. If you believe you know who it is, please contact police, rather than approach him directly.

To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.