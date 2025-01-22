Breaking News

Amazon launches 'urgent investigation' into knife sold to Southport killer Axel Rudakubana

Amazon launches 'urgent investigation' into knife sold to Southport killer Axel Rudakubana. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Amazon has launched an "urgent investigation" after it was revealed that 17-year-old Southport killer Axel Rudakubana was able to purchase a knife online.

It was revealed that the Southport attacker, who pled guilty to the murders of three young girls on Monday, purchased the knife used in the attack from the online retailer - despite age verification being in place.

Rudakubana was convicted of a violent assault against a child at school and was found to have been in possession of a knife on at least ten different occasions, it emerged on Tuesday.

Within hours, Yvette Cooper took to the Commons to denounce the sale, adding that technology companies “should not be profiting from hosting content that puts children’s lives at risk".

In a statement released following criticism from both the Prime Minister and Home Secretary, an Amazon spokesperson said an investigation had now been launched into ID checks.

Axel Rudakubana admitted killing three girls at a Taylor Swift themed dance club. Picture: Merseyside Police

An Amazon spokesman said: "We take our responsibility around the sale of all age-restricted items - including bladed products - extremely seriously and have launched an urgent investigation in relation to this tragic case.

"We use trusted ID verification services to check name, date of birth and address details whenever an order is placed for these bladed items.

"We have an age verification on delivery process that requires drivers to verify the recipient's age through an app on their devices before handing over a parcel containing an age-restricted item."

Amazon launches 'urgent investigation' into knife sold to Southport killer Axel Rudakubana. Picture: Alamy

Speaking in the Commons on Tuesday, the Home Secretary said: “The Prevent learning review found that Rudakubana admitted to having carried a knife more than 10 times, yet the action against him was far too weak, and despite the fact that he had been convicted for violence and was just 17, he was easily able to order a knife on Amazon.“

