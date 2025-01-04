Shocking moment men assault wild stag in park by slapping it and pulling on its antlers

Wildlife photographer Chris Golightly snapped a group of men assaulting a deer in a Nottingham park. Picture: Chris Golighty/BNPS

By Charlie Duffield

A group of three men have been caught on camera assaulting a wild stag whilst being cheered on by their friends.

The shocking images show the men pulling at the animal's antlers and slapping it on the behind.

The incident took place in Nottingham's Wollaton Park.

The trio wore hoodies, gilets and tracksuit bottoms and the photos were taken by wildlife photographer Chris Golighty.

She was distressed by what she saw, and reported the men to the park ranger straight away.

Instead of running off before they could be questioned, one of the group of three received deserved treatment when he was flung to the ground by the stag, after pulling at the animal's antlers.

Ms Golightly, who is in her 60s, said that she was watching the incident from a distance, as she attempted to photograph the deer lying by itself in the middle of the park.

She said: "I saw the group of seven men, but three of them went right next to the deer.

"They then grabbed it by its antlers, shook its head and slapped the deer on the rump.. I was horrified at their shocking behaviour.

"It is bullying and an act of animal cruelty", the photographer added.

Local police are now looking into the incident, after multiple call for members of the public to give the animals space.

Wollaton Park includes a deer park and Wollaton Hall, an Elizabethan house containing the Nottingham Natural History Museum.

In response to the incident, Langbein Wildlife posted on social media: "Reckless cruelty to stags at Wollaton Park, Nottingham.

"Very sad to see, but thanks to one of our members Chris Golightly for highlighting this, in the hope to deter others from approaching deer so ridiculously closely.

"Stags, exhausted by a long rut, will often rest up placidly in parks at this time as they are too tired to move at each close approach by people, and the last thing they need is to be wantonly disturbed."