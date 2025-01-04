Shocking moment men assault wild stag in park by slapping it and pulling on its antlers

4 January 2025, 23:12

Wildlife photographer Chris Golightly snapped a group of men assaulting a deer in a Nottingham park
Wildlife photographer Chris Golightly snapped a group of men assaulting a deer in a Nottingham park. Picture: Chris Golighty/BNPS

By Charlie Duffield

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A group of three men have been caught on camera assaulting a wild stag whilst being cheered on by their friends.

The shocking images show the men pulling at the animal's antlers and slapping it on the behind.

The incident took place in Nottingham's Wollaton Park.

The trio wore hoodies, gilets and tracksuit bottoms and the photos were taken by wildlife photographer Chris Golighty.

She was distressed by what she saw, and reported the men to the park ranger straight away.

Instead of running off before they could be questioned, one of the group of three received deserved treatment when he was flung to the ground by the stag, after pulling at the animal's antlers.

Ms Golightly, who is in her 60s, said that she was watching the incident from a distance, as she attempted to photograph the deer lying by itself in the middle of the park.

Read More: Man plunges 230ft to death in horror fall from Lake District mountain ridge

Read More: World's oldest person dies aged 116

She said: "I saw the group of seven men, but three of them went right next to the deer.

"They then grabbed it by its antlers, shook its head and slapped the deer on the rump.. I was horrified at their shocking behaviour.

"It is bullying and an act of animal cruelty", the photographer added. 

Local police are now looking into the incident, after multiple call for members of the public to give the animals space.

Wollaton Park includes a deer park and Wollaton Hall, an Elizabethan house containing the Nottingham Natural History Museum.

In response to the incident, Langbein Wildlife posted on social media: "Reckless cruelty to stags at Wollaton Park, Nottingham.

"Very sad to see, but thanks to one of our members Chris Golightly for highlighting this, in the hope to deter others from approaching deer so ridiculously closely.

"Stags, exhausted by a long rut, will often rest up placidly in parks at this time as they are too tired to move at each close approach by people, and the last thing they need is to be wantonly disturbed."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

NPS employees salute the hearse

Jimmy Carter’s coffin travels to Atlanta as 39th US president’s funeral begins

The US Presidential Medal of Freedom has been formally given to U2 frontman Bono and actor Denzel Washington.

US Presidential Medal of Freedom given to U2 frontman Bono and Denzel Washington

Now that the government's plans to send asylum seekers to Africa have been scrapped, redundancies will take place

Hundreds of contractor jobs to be cut following Labour scrapping the Rwanda asylum scheme

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer

Austrian Chancellor says he will resign after talks on forming government fail

A destroyed part of Gaza City as seen from southern Israel

Deadly Israeli air strikes pound southern Gaza

Police were called to a complex of flats in Gillender Street, east London on Friday afternoon

Man in his 30s dies after falling from block of flats in east London

Temperatures reach -10 C this weekend in some parts of the UK with Amber weather warnings issued by the Met office in place for ice and snow

Britain's big freeze grounds flights and causes travel chaos with 40cm of snow set to fall

Tiarnán Trainor tragically passed away after being taken to Royal Victoria Hospital following a collision on Low Road, Kileavy in Co Armagh on January 2

Tributes paid to 'much loved and popular' boy after quad bike crash

Firefighters spray water on the Plaza Latina shopping centre

Hundreds of animals killed in Dallas shopping centre fire

The flag-draped coffin of former president Jimmy Carter

Jimmy Carter’s six-day state funeral begins with motorcade through Georgia

Bono, left, Hilary Clinton, Denzel Washington, are set to receive medals from outgoing president Joe Biden.

Bono, Denzel Washington and Hillary Clinton among those set to receive Biden’s Medal of Freedom award

Aubrey Plaza, right, and Jeff Baena.

Tragedy as Aubrey Plaza’s director husband Jeff Baena 'found dead at LA home' aged 47

A man fell from a height of 230ft off a Lake District mountain ridge, leading to his death.

Man plunges 230ft to death in horror fall from Lake District mountain ridge

Breaking News

William and Kate pay tribute to British man killed in New Orleans terror attack

A homeless person tries to stay warm in a shelter on Brighton seafront in freezing conditions

Rough sleepers offered emergency shelter as -10C temperatures, snow and heavy rain hit UK

Rescuers and volunteers work to clean up tons of fuel oil that spilled out of two storm-stricken tankers

Emergency declared in Crimea as oil spill reaches Sevastopol

Latest News

See more Latest News

Elizabeth Kennedy, 70, was hit by a car at around 7pm on Tuesday in the Scottish town of Paisley.

Teen arrested after woman, 70, killed in horror New Year’s Eve 'hit-and-run'

This photo provided by the city of Ashiya shows Tomiko Itooka, being celebrated for her 116th birthday at the nursing home she lives in Ashiya, western Japan.

World's oldest person dies aged 116

Olaf Scholz

German leader more worried about Musk’s backing of far-right party than insults

Some Brits are receiving extra energy bill support as temperatures plummet.

What is the Cold Weather Payment and are you eligible?

Alicia Arritt, shows her with former soldier Matthew Livelsberger

Las Vegas blast soldier spoke of pain and exhaustion after Afghanistan

Nearly 600 animals were killed in the blaze.

More than 500 animals killed as blaze rips through shopping centre

The NHS is set to offer millions of Brits faster diagnosis and treatment under plans to slash waiting times.

NHS to offer millions of Brits faster access to treatment in bid to 'significantly reduce waiting times'
People wait in line outside Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains

US prepares for former president Jimmy Carter’s funeral

Fire Brigades Union boss Matt Wrack has called for better government recognition of industrial diseases on LBC.

Firefighters' union calls for better recognition of industrial diseases in wake of Grenfell report
Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury split after five years together.

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury spark reunion rumours as they are spotted sharing 'New Year's Eve kiss'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

A British citizen was among the victims of the New Orleans attack

William and Kate pay tribute to Brit killed in New Orleans terror attack as he's named as former royal nanny's stepson
Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has announced her new reality TV series set to air on Netflix on January 15.

Meghan announces new reality TV series on Netflix

Prince William and Kate look back on 2024 through photos in heartfelt New Year post.

Prince William and Kate look back on 2024 with collection of family photos and heartfelt New Year message

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News