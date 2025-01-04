Man plunges 230ft to death in horror fall from Lake District mountain ridge

A man fell from a height of 230ft off a Lake District mountain ridge, leading to his death. Picture: Keswick Mountain Rescue Team/Facebook

By Jacob Paul

A man has died after plunging 230ft from a mountain ridge in the Lake District on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Sharp Edge in Blencathra, located in the north of the national park, at around 12pm on 2 January.

His body was recovered by the Keswick Mountain Rescue Team, which transported it to an air ambulance.

The team said in a statement: "Our first call-out of the year had a tragic ending after a man died in a 70m fall from Sharp Edge.

"A Keswick team member already on Blencathra made his way to the scene above Scales Tarn, along with the crew of Helimed 58, who landed nearby.

“Keswick team recovered the body to H58 who then airlifted the man to Keswick MR Base. Many thanks to H58, the Coastguard, and to the hill-goers who went to assist. Our thoughts and condolences go to the man’s family and friends."

The Keswick Mountain Rescue Team assisting an injured hiker on a Lake District trail. Picture: Keswick Mountain Rescue Team/Facebook

David Smith wrote on Keswick Mountain Rescue Team’s Facebook post: “The weather yesterday was minus 2 in Keswick town centre; Latrigg was very icy on sections on the same day; Blencathra ( which I have climbed ) must have been treacherous, only suitable for experienced ice climbers ( with ropes ) with the right kit.

“This is a tragic reminder some walks need respecting especially sharp edge which has claimed lives over the years even on summer days.”

Ann Clark commented: Very sorry that you’ve had such a horrible start to your year. At least the family and friends of the deceased will have closure.

“I hope no one else attempts Sharp Edge or any of the other precipitous ridges whilst we have such inclement weather making conditions very dangerous for even the most experienced.”

Kevin McCluskey said: “Very sad ending. As a regular walker I am truly grateful that mountain rescue teams are available 24/7 but I hope I never meet any of them professionally.

“Thoughts go out to the team members involved as I’m sure some of them will be affected by the outcome.”

The Keswick Mountain Rescue Team said it had seen a record year in 2024, with 146 call-outs and 34 alerts, referring to incidents that were managed without a team deployment.

It said: “This can only have been done with the support of the general public and your kind donations which are greatly appreciated.

“We wish you all a happy and safe New Year.”