Teen arrested after woman, 70, killed in horror New Year’s Eve 'hit-and-run'

4 January 2025, 13:41

Elizabeth Kennedy, 70, was hit by a car at around 7pm on Tuesday in the Scottish town of Paisley.
Elizabeth Kennedy, 70, was hit by a car at around 7pm on Tuesday in the Scottish town of Paisley. Picture: Police Scotland

By Jacob Paul

A teenager has been arrested in connection with the death of a 70-year-old woman, who was killed in a tragic hit-and-run incident on New Year's Eve.

Elizabeth Kennedy was struck by a car at around 7pm on Tuesday in the Scottish town of Paisley. She was later pronounced dead at the scene. 

An 18-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the alleged hit-and-run, Police Scotland have said.

A spokesperson added that “the man has been released pending further inquiries."

The collision took place near Barrhead Road's junction with Ladykirk Crescent in the Renfrewshire region.

Detective Inspector Jan MacColl said: "Our thoughts are with Elizabeth's family, friends and everyone affected by this tragic incident.

The incident took place near Barrhead Road's junction in Paisley, Scotland.
The incident took place near Barrhead Road's junction in Paisley, Scotland. Picture: Google street view

"Officers will continue to support her family as our inquiries progress."

This was not the only road casualty that occurred while New Year’s celebrations took place across Britain. 

On New Year's Day, William Herbert, 16, from Howden and Olly Mitchell, 18, from Ellerton, East Riding of Yorkshire, both died in a horror crash in the early hours of the morning.

Humberside Police say a grey Volkswagen Golf and a black Vauxhall Grandland were driving down opposite sides of Staithes Road, Preston, Hull when they collided at around 1.20am on Wednesday morning.

Mr Herbert was pronounced dead at the scene. Mr Mitchell was taken to hospital, where he later died. 

Two other passengers riding in the golf, a 16-year-old girl who is in critical but stable condition and a 17-year-old boy in a serious but stable condition, both remain in hospital.

A 34-year-old woman who was driving the Vauxhall, along with a 62-year-old male passenger, were also taken to hospital.

Humberside Police said: "Their families have been informed and are currently being supported by specialist-trained officers at this extremely difficult time."

