Pictured: Two teens killed in horror head-on New Year's Day crash

3 January 2025

William Herbert, left, and Olly Mitchell, right, have been named as the two teenagers who died in a horror car crash on New Year's Day.
William Herbert, left, and Olly Mitchell, right, have been named as the two teenagers who died in a horror car crash on New Year's Day. Picture: Humberside Police

By Jacob Paul

Two teenagers killed in a horror crash on New Year's Day in East Yorkshire have been identified for the first time.

William Herbert, 16, from Howden and Olly Mitchell, 18, from Ellerton, East Riding of Yorkshire, both died in the horror crash in the early hours of New Year's Day.

Humberside Police say a grey Volkswagen Golf and a black Vauxhall Grandland were driving down opposite sides of Staithes Road, Preston, Hull when they collided at around 1.20am on Wednesday morning.

Mr Herbet was pronounced dead at the scene. Mr Mitchell was taken to hospital, where he later died. 

Two other passengers riding in the golf, a 16-year-old girl who is in critical but stable condition and a 17-year-old boy in a serious but stable condition, both remain in hospital.

A 34-year-old woman who was driving the Vauxhall, along with a 62-year-old male passenger, were also taken to hospital.

The incident happened on Staithes Road in Preston.
The incident happened on Staithes Road in Preston. Picture: Google Maps

The woman suffered a serious injury to her arm.

The man’s injuries are no longer life threatening. A further two passengers received minor injuries. 

A 17-year-old boy who was driving the Volkwagen was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has since been released on bail as inquiries are ongoing. 

Humberside Police said: "Their families have been informed and are currently being supported by specialist-trained officers at this extremely difficult time." 

The force appealed for anyone witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage around that time to contact them on 101.

