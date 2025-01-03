Seven-month-old baby dies in hospital following horror A1 motorway crash

Seven-month-old baby dies in hospital following horror A1 motorway crash. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A seven-month-old baby has died in hospital after a horror collision on the A1 in Lincolnshire.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Police were called to a collision involving a yellow Honda Jazz vehicle and a tree near Grantham shortly after 10.50pm on Thursday evening.

The car left the southbound carriageway around 500 yards from the Spittlegate junction, hit a tree and returned to the road, the force said.

The baby, a seven-month-old, was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead just after 5am, Lincolnshire Police said.

A woman also travelling in the same car suffered serious injuries.

Roadside sign indicating a turn onto the A1 for Grantham with bushes behind. Picture: Alamy

Two other passengers were not seriously injured.

Lincolnshire Police say they are now looking at whether ice was a factor in the crash and confirmed no other cars are thought to have been involved.

The major artery was shut for several hours following the serious collision.

Read more: Britain's big freeze: Upgraded amber weather warnings issued for 'heavy snow' - as NHS urges public to stay indoors

Read more: Fresh CCTV released of New Orleans terror suspect just an hour before attack as police reveal he had IED-packed cooler

Taking to X/Twitter shortly after 1am on Friday morning, National Highways East Midlands said that the A1 Southbound near Grantham was shut between the A52 Barrowby and the A607 Harlaxton.

The family is being supported by specially-trained officers, the force confirmed.

Quiet Traffic On Dusky A1(M) At Hatfield On 11th November 2024. Picture: Alamy

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "The road was closed in both directions while emergency services worked, and the southbound carriageway remains closed by Highways while they carry out investigative work along the roadside.

"We are now investigating the cause of the collision, and while we are keeping an open mind, we are considering whether this was linked to icy conditions on the carriageway in that area.

"We are asking for help from anyone who may have been driving in that area over the past few days to get in touch with information or dashcam they may have which show conditions over the past few days."