SNP could be hit by legal action over sexual harassment case

Calls have been made for Ian Blackford to resign as leader. Picture: Alamy

By Gina Davidson

The victim of sexual harassment and "unwanted touching" by SNP MP Patrick Grady has revealed he is considering taking legal action against the party as calls rise for SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford to resign.

The young man, who was 19 when the incident happened, said a leaked tape recording of MPs supporting the disgraced politician rules out the possibility of his being able to return to work in Westminster.

He also alleged that there were stories similar to his yet to be revealed - but believes the way he was "abandoned and isolated" after making his complaints is a message that tells victims "to shut up or you'll be punished".

Last week Patrick Grady was found by Commons authorities after a lengthy investigation to have been guilty of "unwanted touching with sexual intent" and has been suspended from the House for two days. He also made a public apology from the green benches.

The SNP has suspended the whip also for two days, however, a leaked recording of an SNP group meeting in Westminster after that ruling revealed that Ian Blackford and other SNP MPs, including Amy Callaghan and Marion Fellowes, felt it was Grady who needed support, with there being no mention of the victim.

As a result, there have been calls for Ian Blackford to quit his post as party leader in the Commons.

SNP MP Patrick Grady. Picture: Getty

It has also come to light that the party's chief whip, Owen Thompson, has since sent an email to all MPs saying he had alerted parliamentary security to the leak which he described as being "beyond the pale". The email said "this behaviour is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”

He has now summoned every MP who was at the group meeting to speak with him in person this week as part of a hunt for the leaker.

However, he said nothing about the victim - despite being his line manager.

The victim himself believes Blackford should stand down - and Grady should resign as an MP.

He told LBC that the recording made it clear to him he could not return to work at Westminster.

"It's difficult to envision any route back to work, especially given the man that's responsible for staff, Ian Blackford, has directed the MPs to support Patrick," he said.

"How is that going to impact on me should I return to work. I don't think I'm going to be well received at work and I don't think anyone can blame me for having that view after hearing the audio recording?

"So in terms of work I am considering my options and if that includes legal action then so be it."

He said hearing the recording had made him "sick to my stomach".

"Hearing MPs defending that kind of behaviour and cheering on the sentiment of supporting Patrick rather than the victim, to me sends the wrong message to anybody else who is going thorugh what I've gone through.

"At the same time it's not surprising to hear that because I've had to endure for the last year and a half since making my complaints, had to endure it in my employment as well.

"This is a tactic the SNP have always used which is to close ranks and try to discredit the victim and the message they try to send forward and out to the membership and to colleagues is not that you know you should come forward it's that you should shut up or you will be punished for it.

"However, in this case, I'm glad that there was a recording to show what the SNP group is really like. And that allows the public the chance to see for themselves how the SNP reacts to these kinds of things. This is one story that's made it out to the public, there will be plenty more behind the scenes similar to mine."

Ian Blackford is facing calls to resign. Picture: Getty

In the recording, Ian Blackford was heard calling on fellow MPs to give Grady their “full support”.

He says: “I think most of you know how I feel about Patrick and I would encourage the group to deliver as much support as possible.

"And let’s look forward to next week, he is going to face a number of challenges over the short term and he has our absolute full support. And I for one, very much looking forward to welcoming Patrick back into the group next week.”

At the start of the recording, East Dunbartonshire MP Amy Callaghan told the group: “I think we should be rallying together for this campaign, but also regardless of our position on Patrick’s situation, we should be rallying together around him to support him at this time as well.

“I don’t think we are very good as a party at supporting each other and I think we should be making sure that he feels supported at this point, so if we can all reach out to him, or do so if you feel able to, we should probably be doing that.”

Some people said “hear hear” and some started clapping.

Motherwell and Wishaw MP Marion Fellows is also heard saying: "Patrick is not out of our thoughts and Patrick is getting supported. Just because people don’t see it, doesn’t mean it isn't happening. I want to make that very clear."

Ms Callaghan adds: "Just to be clear I wasn’t saying he wasn’t supported, I was just hoping that other people would be supportive as well."

The complainer told LBC that despite months of silence some MPs have been in touch and apologised to him since the recording was leaked.

"Still not as many as you as many as you'd like but there has been a few that have been in touch. Some have apologised for what's happened, which is good that some people can accept when they're wrong and apologise.

"To me that takes a lot for people to do especially in politics. So for those people that have done that, I thank them because that takes a lot of courage to do as well as accept when you're wrong."

He added: "I think a lot of MPs don't know what to make of the situation. I think a lot of the membership don't know what to make of the situation. Because I think rightly everybody expected better from the SNP.

"You know, they've taken action in the past effectively. And they've had strong rhetoric in the past when it comes to other parties, quite rightly. But it seems like when it comes to themselves, rather than taking a look in the mirror and reflecting and thinking okay, how do we make this situation better for everyone involved? How do we keep trust in the party and the government of Scotland with the people?

"I think continuously avoiding talking about the victim and harassment and trying to get people to shut up about the whole subject, undermines the SNP's legitimacy when they talk about this stuff when it comes to other parties."

Scottish Labour Business Manager Neil Bibby MSP said it was "disgusting" that Ian Blackford and SNP MPs would "stand and applaud after one of their colleagues admitted abusing his position to take sexual advantage of a staff member."

He added: "There is no place in politics for men who turn a blind eye to abuse because it has been perpetrated by a friend.

"Mr Blackford is leader of the UK's third party and close ally of the First Minister, he must stand aside."

Scottish Conservative deputy leader Meghan Gallacher said: "Ian Blackford cannot remain as leader of the SNP at Westminster.

"Patrick Grady's unacceptable misconduct involving a teenage SNP staffer amounted to a huge breach of trust.

"Grady should have been properly censured by the SNP. Ian Blackford should resign for his appalling lack of judgement; and, if not, Nicola Sturgeon should sack him."

A spokesperson for the SNP Westminster parliamentary group said: “Staff and MPs have been offered pastoral support throughout this process. The group has a duty to ensure the personal welfare of all involved, including the impact on mental health and well-being.”