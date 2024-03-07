Sophie Ellis-Bextor sings Murder on the Dancefloor in Paris' Bataclan venue where terrorists killed 90 people

7 March 2024, 23:47

Sophie Ellis-Bextor appeared at the Bataclan on Tuesday
Sophie Ellis-Bextor appeared at the Bataclan on Tuesday. Picture: Twitter

By Kit Heren

Sophie Ellis-Bextor has sung 'Murder on the Dancefloor' in a concert at the Bataclan theatre in Paris, where terrorists killed 90 people.

The pop star appeared to think the reference was appropriate, telling the audience that she was paying tribute to the victims of the 2015 attack, who also included 416 wounded.

Ellis-Bextor addressed the issue at the concert, her only gig in France after her 2001 hit was revived after being featured in the recent film Saltburn.

"It didn't feel right to me to just waltz into a song called Murder on the Dancefloor without noting and paying tribute to the history," the 44-year-old said.

"Murder on the Dancefloor is not a song with any evil in its heart, she added.

"The whole intention of that song, like this venue, is to put joy, and music on the dancefloor," she said, before the audience's cheers downed out her words.

"This is for everyone who has ever danced here at the Bataclan. This is Murder on the Dancefloor."

She added: "I love you Paris."

Sophie Ellis-Bextor
Sophie Ellis-Bextor. Picture: Alamy

The terrorist attack in question took place on November 13, 2015, when Islamist gunmen stormed the venue during a concert by the US band Eagles of Death Metal.

They shot dozens of people, and also took hostages. All of the gunmen were later killed by police, or detonated suicide vests.

Some 40 more people were killed in separate attacks in Paris on the same night.

Together, they marked the deadliest terror attacks in metropolitan France for over 50 years.

