SpaceX rocket crash lands after highest ever test flight

10 December 2020, 06:15

The SpaceX rocket takes off during a test flight
The SpaceX rocket takes off during a test flight. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

The SpaceX Starship had an eventful launch after it ended up crashing into a ball of flames just minutes after take off.

SpaceX launched its shiny, bullet-shaped, straight-out-of-science fiction Starship several miles into the air from a remote corner of Texas on Wednesday, but the six-and-a-half minute test flight ended in an explosive fireball at touchdown.

It was the highest and most elaborate flight yet for the rocketship that Elon Musk says could carry people to Mars in as little as six years.

This latest prototype - the first one equipped with a nose cone, body flaps and three engines - was shooting for an altitude of up to eight miles (12.5 kilometres).

That is almost 100 times higher than previous hops and skimming the stratosphere.

Starship seemed to hit the mark or at least come close. There was no immediate word from SpaceX on how high it went.

A Space X launch taking off on Monday
A Space X launch taking off on Monday. Picture: PA

The full-scale, stainless steel model - 160 feet (50 metres) tall and 30 feet (9 metres) in diameter - soared out over the Gulf of Mexico.

After about five minutes, it flipped sideways as planned and descended in a free-fall back to the southeastern tip of Texas near the Mexican border.

The Raptor engines reignited for braking and the rocket tilted back upright. Upon touching down, however, the rocketship became engulfed in flames and ruptured, parts scattering.

Read more: SpaceX astronauts arrive at International Space Station

Read more: SpaceX and Nasa launch four astronauts to the International Space Station

The entire flight - as dramatic and flashy as it gets, even by SpaceX standards - lasted just over six minutes and 40 seconds.

SpaceX broadcast the sunset demo live on its website; repeated delays over the past week and a last-second engine abort on Tuesday heightened the excitement among space fans.

"Awesome test. Congratulations Starship team!" read a scroll across the screen.

Musk kept expectations low going into this first high-altitude attempt by Starship, cautioning earlier this week there was "probably" a one-in-three chance of complete success.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Virus Outbreak New York

Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine faces last hurdle before US decision

Hunter Biden Taxes

Hunter Biden tax probe examining Chinese business dealings

Virus Outbreak US Surge

Tensions rise over masks as virus grips smaller US cities

Greater Manchester Police failed to record tens of thousands of crimes

Greater Manchester Police failed to record more than 80,000 crimes over a year
Cambridge University has voted to uphold free speech

Cambridge University votes to preserve free speech

SpaceX-Starship Test

SpaceX’s Starship crash-lands after highest test flight

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Coronavirus vaccine: A list of priority people will be decided by the government

Covid vaccine priority list: Who will get the vaccine first in the UK?
Who is hesitant to take the Covid vaccine and why?

Who is hesitant to take the Covid vaccine and why?

Brexit deal: The UK is approaching the end of the transition period

What does a no deal Brexit mean?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick launched his campaign in the wake of Extinction Rebellion protests

Enough is enough: New law expected on protests after Nick Ferrari campaign
Covid: Independent SAGE member warns London is 'going in the wrong direction'

Covid: London is 'going in the wrong direction', warns Independent SAGE member
Mask-wearing should be compulsory in the UK, says caller

Mask-wearing should be compulsory in the UK, says caller

Ex-Headteacher opposes English schools closing a day early for Christmas

Ex-Headteacher opposes English schools closing a day early for Christmas
Covid vaccine: GP's advice for people with allergies

Covid vaccine: GP's advice for people with allergies

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale: watch again in full

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London