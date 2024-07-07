Starmer says recognition of Palestine is an 'undeniable right' in call with territory's president Abbas

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has told Palestine's president Mahmoud Abbas that his state has an 'undeniable right' to be recognised as part of a Middle East peace process. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Chay Quinn

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has told Palestine's president Mahmoud Abbas that his state has an 'undeniable right' to be recognised as part of a Middle East peace process.

Newly-elected PM Sir Keir took a call with President Abbas on Sunday to discuss the "ongoing suffering and devastating loss of life" in the Gaza strip.

He also took a call to Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu - telling the controversial statesman that there is a "clear and urgent" need for a ceasefire between his country and Hamas and that Israeli hostages need to be returned home.

Labour's election-winning manifesto committed the party to recognising a Palestinian state as part of a process that results in a two-state solution alongside Israel.

A Downing Street spokeswoman said: "The Prime Minister said he was pleased to be able to speak to President Abbas so early in his tenure, given the pressing issues in the region, ongoing suffering, and devastating loss of life in Gaza.

"The Prime Minister updated President Abbas on his immediate priorities, including securing a ceasefire, the return of hostages, an increase and acceleration in humanitarian aid and financial support for the Palestinian Authority.

"Discussing the importance of reform, and ensuring international legitimacy for Palestine, the Prime Minister said that his longstanding policy on recognition to contribute to a peace process had not changed, and it was the undeniable right of Palestinians."

In his call with Mr Netanyahu, the Prime Minister "reiterated his condolences for the tragic loss of life following the October attacks" and then set out the "clear and urgent need for a ceasefire, the return of hostages and an immediate increase in the volume of humanitarian aid reaching civilians".

"He added that it was also important to ensure the long-term conditions for a two-state solution were in place, including ensuring the Palestinian Authority had the financial means to operate effectively."

Sir Keir also said the situation on the northern border of Israel, where exchanges of fire with Lebanon-based Hezbollah have been taking place, was "very concerning" and it was "crucial all parties acted with caution".

Starmer took the calls to the Palestinian and Israeli leaders in his first days as Prime Minister (file photo). Picture: 10 Downing Street/X

Labour's position on Gaza and its initial refusal to call for an immediate ceasefire cost the party votes and seats despite its general election landslide.

Frontbencher Jonathan Ashworth was unseated by an independent in Leicester South in part because of the party's stance on the issue.

Before the election on Thursday, Sir Keir was asked by LBC caller Johan, a Muslim Labour voter, what role he would play in bringing about a solution to the 'atrocity' happening in Israel and Palestine. Picture: Alamy

Before the election on Thursday, Sir Keir was asked by LBC caller Johan, a Muslim Labour voter, what role he would play in bringing about a solution to the 'atrocity' happening in Israel and Palestine.

The Labour Leader said his government would play a "full part" in resolving the conflict.

The caller also asked if Keir Starmer would recognise Palestine as a state. Sir Keir said that a two-state solution would depend on an Israel that is "safe and secure" and a "viable" Palestinian state offering too.

"It is not safe and secure at the moment. Should we win the election, it will be part of our duty to play our full part in resolving this. I'll take up that duty.

"I'm talking to senior leaders in Israel and across Arab countries, making sure we are fully involved in those discussions."

He refused to provide specifics on a deal, saying he would not make decisions about land on the radio.