Starmer says he would take 'full part' in resolving Israel Gaza conflict, pledging to recognise Palestine as part of two-state solution

18 June 2024, 13:56 | Updated: 18 June 2024, 13:58

Keir Starmer responds to callers about Palestine.
Keir Starmer responds to callers about Palestine. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Katy Ronkin

Sir Keir Starmer said he would play "a full part" in resolving the conflict between Israel and Palestine as Prime Minister, saying that he would recognize Palestine as part of a two-state solution.

Asked by caller Johan, a Muslim Labour voter, what role Sir Keir would play in bringing about a solution to the 'atrocity' happening in Israel and Palestine, the Labour Leader said his government would play a "full part" in resolving the conflict.

The caller also asked if Keir Starmer would recognise Palestine as a state. Sir Keir said that a two-state solution would depend on an Israel that is "safe and secure" and a "viable" Palestinian state offering too.

LBC's exclusive phone in with Sir Keir Starmer

"It is not safe and secure at the moment. Should we win the election, it will be part of our duty to play our full part in resolving this. I'll take up that duty.

"I'm talking to senior leaders in Israel and across Arab countries, making sure we are fully involved in those discussions."

He refused to provide specifics on a deal, saying he would not make decisions about land on the radio.

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer during LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast show.
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer during LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast show. Picture: Alamy

He also refused to say if Israel's actions in Palestine could be considered "genocide" saying "I'm not going to sit in an LBC studio and pronounce that something is genocide or not."

"That's not how it works. It's not politicians sitting, looking at clips and bits of footage, and coming to decisions based on that."

"Every country has to be held properly to account in accordance with international law, but the body that does that is the international court that's set up in order to do so."

"And having argued in court for three months over the meaning of genocide, I'm very well aware of what it is. I'm also very well aware that you need to have the evidence in front of you before you come to a final decision."

Keir Starmer refused to say if he would ban arms sales to Israel.
Keir Starmer refused to say if he would ban arms sales to Israel. Picture: Alamy

Sir Keir also said every license must be considered individually when asked by a caller if he would ban arms sales to Israel.

He said if elected, Labour would fully review each license to ensure that weapons are only used for defence.

He also called for a ceasefire, the release of all the hostages, and more humanitarian aid to be sent to Gaza.

In the party's manifesto, Labour vowed to push for Palestine to be recognised as an official state - as Ireland, Norway, and Spain have now done.

Previously, Sir Keir got into a muddle during another LBC interview with Nick, where he appeared to suggest that he'd support cutting off water to Gaza as part of Israel's right to defend itself.

Labour has lost chunks of Muslim support in some of its key areas as a result.

