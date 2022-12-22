'Start travelling home for Christmas as soon as possible', Brits warned, with chaos on roads, railways and in airports

22 December 2022, 12:37 | Updated: 22 December 2022, 12:40

Brits should start their Christmas getaway as soon as possible, travel experts have warned
Brits should start their Christmas getaway as soon as possible, travel experts have warned. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Brits have been urged to start their Christmas getaway as soon as they can, as strikes by National Highways workers launch days of festive travel misery.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Staff at the government agency, who manage and maintain the country's biggest roads, walked out today and are not expected to return until Boxing Day.

With the AA expecting 20 million trips in the run up to Christmas because of the mass disruption caused by rail strikes, drivers can look forward to long queues as they try to make their way home to their families.

And with the railway strikes running from Christmas Eve until December 27, train services are likely to end by Saturday morning at the latest, an expert warned.

People travelling home by plane are unlikely to have it any easier, with the Border Force agents striking from Friday until New Year's Eve, other than December 27.

Drivers have been told to expect long queues
Drivers have been told to expect long queues. Picture: Getty

The Border Force walkout is expected to cause huge disruption for air passengers - with a remote possibility that airports could even close, according to a senior official.

Amid this widespread chaos on roads, railways and at airports, travel experts have said British people should give themselves as much time as possible to get to their festive destination.

The Border Force strike is expected to cause long queues
The Border Force strike is expected to cause long queues at airports. Picture: Getty

Simon Calder told Good Morning Britain on Thursday: "I've never known a Christmas quite like this for travel stress.

"My advice is start as early as you possibly can.

'Towards the end of the week and on Christmas Day it's going to get very very tricky, with the roads being very crowded. 

"And the railways, well, services will end either on Friday night or pretty early on Saturday."

Railway workers are on strike for much of December and early January
Railway workers are on strike for much of December and early January. Picture: Getty

The National Highways strike by members of the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) has seen traffic officers and regional operating centre workers in London and south-east England walk out.

The agency plans, designs, builds and maintains the UK's busiest roads, including motorways and some A-roads.

PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said: "We're aware our action is likely to inconvenience travellers but, even as we escalate it ahead of Christmas, we remind people this dispute could be resolved today today if the Government puts more money on the table.

"Our members are telling us they have to cut back their spending at Christmas time because they are running out of money. They have been offered a below-inflation pay award, at a time when inflation is higher than 10%."

The National Highways strike is expected to last until Boxing Day
The National Highways strike is expected to last until Boxing Day. Picture: Getty

About 1,000 Border Force agents, also members of the PCS union, will walk out from Friday until the end of the year, except December 27.

The agents, working at Heathrow, Birmingham, Cardiff, Gatwick, Glasgow and Manchester airports, and the port of Newhaven, are locked in a pay dispute.

Some 10,000 flights are expected to land in the UK during that period, with about 2 million seats.

Soldiers have been drafted in to replace the Border Force staff and have received some training, but bosses admitted they would not be as efficient.

And there are fears that troops will not be as good at spotting victims of human trafficking, meaning more people could be smuggled into modern slavery in the UK during the period, the Guardian reported, citing a Home Office source.

Steve Dann, chief operating officer of Border Force, said the agency's "number one priority is to keep our borders safe and secure", adding that this was "non-negotiable".

He went on: "In anticipation of the strike action, Border Force has for a number of months undertaken extensive planning, and we've been working with the travel industry and continue to work closely with all UK ports to assess the impacts of the announcement on the travelling public.

"We do have robust plans in place to minimise delays to passengers, but we've been very clear from the start that people should be prepared for disruption and take action to plan ahead."

Meanwhile some train services will stop running as early as 8am on Christmas Eve, as the RMT union ramp up their strike action in walkouts lasting from December 24-29.

Network Rail boss Andrew Haines said: "RMT suggestions that their planned strike action over the festive period is "not targeting Christmas" would be laughable were the consequences not so painful to so many people.

Read more: Fresh wave of strike action set to cause Christmas travel chaos - will the train and flight disruption affect you?

Read more: Christmas getaway chaos: When are train strikes in December and January and what rail networks are affected?

"I am so sorry our passengers are having to bear the brunt of the RMT's needless strike action when a fair offer is on the table and only a third of the workforce have rejected it. Two of our three trade unions have already accepted and the RMT needs to think again."

Striking RMT members
Striking RMT members. Picture: Getty

London bus workers at Abellio will also walk out on Christmas Eve in the latest of a series of strikes over another pay dispute, with Unite boss Sharon Graham accusing bus chiefs of "sitting on a pile of money".

It comes after 48 hours of strikes by NHS nurses and ambulance workers, also over a dispute about pay and conditions.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

S

Ex-policy advisor to Gordon Brown shares outrage at govt offering financial support for Octopus' Bulb takeover

Russian wife who told soldier husband to 'rape Ukrainian women'

Russian who urged soldier husband to 'rape Ukrainian women' on international wanted list

Airports could shut in a worst case scenario during Border Force industrial action, a top official has suggested.

Border force strike action could cause UK airports to close

Doctor holding a Strep A culture

Five more children have died from Strep A bringing death toll in UK to 24

Afghanistan Education

Taliban minister defends ban on women’s university studies

Congress Zelensky Washington

Ukraine welcomes leader back from US

Cleveland Police headquarters, Middlesborough.

Murder probe launched after bodies of man and woman discovered in Teeside flat

The car was taken from a driveway in South Parade, Ossett

Parents 'terrified' after car stolen with young child in back seat

Congress Zelensky Washington

Kremlin: Zelensky’s US visit clarifies Ukraine wants war

Exclusive
Emergency services responded to the fire only to find a weed factory

Cops find haul of cannabis in ex-police station after bungling drug dealers spark huge fire trying to nick electricity

Ambulances pass in central London, as thousands of ambulance...

Ambulance workers to stage two more strikes in January

Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

UN watchdog discusses Ukraine nuclear plant protections with Russia

The controversal Gender Recognition Reform Bill has been passed overwhelmingly by MSPs..

Controversial law allowing teens as young as 16 to legally change gender passed in Scottish Parliament

A coroner has issued an e-scooter warning

E-scooter deaths are rising as police take less action against them, coroner warns after girl, 14, killed in minibus crash
Buddhist monks walk in front of the coffins of the victims of the sinking

Thai navy holds funeral for six dead from sunken warship

Police cordon at Brixton's O2 Academy

Brixton O2 Academy licence suspended after fatal crush

Latest News

See more Latest News

Many Brits will be looking at ways to save over Christmas due to the cost of living crisis

How to have a more frugal Christmas in the cost of living crisis

Birmingham stabbing: Murder inquiry launched after man killed and two others left seriously injured

Birmingham stabbing: Murder inquiry launched after man killed and two others left seriously injured
Referee abuse is getting so bad it could end up in a death, one official warns

'A referee will end up killed': Football official kicked in head and knocked out fears abuse will become fatal
Eva Kaili's lawyers outside court in Brussels

Lawyers seek release of suspect in EU corruption scandal

Mourners carry the body of Ahmed Daraghmeh

Palestinian man shot dead in West Bank clashes

Rail commuters are going be whacked by a near 6% rise

'A sick joke': More misery for commuters as rail fares to rise by almost 6% next year

Afghanistan education protest

Turkey and Saudi Arabia condemn Taliban’s university ban for women

John Lee

China’s prime minister praises Hong Kong leader for reviving economy

A woman has a nasal swab taken

India to randomly test international visitors for Covid-19

Password sharing will be cracked down on

Streaming services crack down on password sharing as Govt agency warns it breaks the law

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Melissa Sloan

'I'm addicted': Mum made to watch child's nativity through a window because of face tattoos speaks to LBC
James O’Brien ruthlessly tears down Brexiteers for avoiding ‘reality’ of post-EU business harm

James O’Brien ruthlessly tears down Brexiteers for avoiding ‘reality’ of post-EU business harm
Scottish Bill

Caller urges people to focus on how Gender Recognition Bill 'benefits young trans people'

Gender Reform Act

Transgender caller deems Scotland's Gender Recognition Act 'utterly ridiculous'

James O'Brien 22/12/22

'Even Maggie Thatcher said rail privatisation is privatisation too far', says ASLEF's Mick Wheelan
Nick Ferrari LBC 22/12/22

Britain's most tattooed man: 'We're a type of trans people, but not transitioning in gender'
Afghanistan

We should 'praise' Taliban instead of 'beating it down with a stick', journalist tells LBC

Predatory men may take advantage of Scotland’s new gender law, says Tom Swarbrick caller

Predatory men can take advantage of Scotland’s new gender law, says worried caller

strikes

Strikes won't impact adequacy of ambulance service says caller who 'laid in back of ambulance dying' last Christmas
Shelagh Fogarty 21/12/22

'I've never seen the NHS under as much pressure as it is now', says Nuffield Trust Chief

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit