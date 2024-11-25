Moment tractor driver smashes waves through shop windows by driving through flooded town in Storm Bert

A tractor enraged locals by driving through Tenbury Wells' flooded town centre during Storm Bert. Picture: Social media

By Kit Heren

This is the shocking moment a tractor driver sends waves of water through shop windows of a flooded town after Storm Bert hit.

The driver can be seen driving through Tenbury Wells, a market town in Worcestershire, which was under several feet of water.

Locals had worked hard to keep the water out, but the tractor's wheels sent large waves out to the side, smashing into the windows of the shops and other businesses.

People reacted with fury to the footage, with one local resident saying: "We all managed to keep the water out of the shops etc, he's driven through, smashed all the windows and doors and bankrupted Tenbury."

One social media user shared the footage, and said: "Sends a 6ft bow wave through Tenbury shop windows. Locals understandably livid!"

🌊🇬🇧A few minutes ago: A tractor driver caused a huge wave of water to flood shops on Market Street in Tenbury Wells, UK, showing no regard for local businesses already affected by recent flooding.#StormBert #TenburyWells

Via- Jay da Costa Fb pic.twitter.com/UmRdPgPq88 — Weather monitor (@Weathermonitors) November 24, 2024

It is unclear why the driver was going through the town centre.

Tenbury Wells flooded after the Kyre Brook rose up and damaged flood defences, with dramatic footage showing the water streaming into the town centre.

Rescue workers shouted for people to get back as the floods arrived. There were no reports of any injuries in the town.

Storm Bert wreaked havoc across parts of the UK over the weekend, with hundreds of homes left underwater, roads turned into rivers and winds of up to 82mph were recorded across parts of the UK.

At least five people are thought to have died.

Storm Bert will continue to bring disruption into Monday, with more than 200 flood alerts still in place for England and Wales and travel issues set to continue into the new week.

Firefighters pumping water from Sion Street by the River Taff, in Pontypridd, Wales, following flooding. Picture: Alamy

Simon Brown, services director at the Met Office, said: "Our thoughts are with those who are currently affected with the impacts caused by Storm Bert in South Wales, as well as the rest of the country.

"As always with a named storm, a full assessment of the forecast and warning strategy will take place with our partners.

"But this assessment is carried out post-event, therefore I would expect this to take place over the coming days.

"Storm Bert was well forecast, 48 hours in advance, with a number of warnings in place ahead of the system reaching the UK.

Storm Bert hits the British coast. Picture: Alamy

"We work closely with partners to assess the potential risks of extreme weather and the warnings covering Wales highlighted the potential for homes and businesses to flood with fast-flowing or deep floodwater possible, causing a danger to life."

On Sunday, large rainfall accumulations were seen, with some places experiencing an excess of 130mm in the last 24 hours.

In some more exposed areas, wind gusts of over 75 miles per hour were experienced.