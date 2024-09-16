Strictly Come Dancing star Gorka Márquez shares emotional statement as show returns

Strictly's return comes after two of its stars were accused of abusive behaviour on set. Picture: Instagram

By Henry Moore

Strictly Come Dancing star Gorka Márquez shared an emotional statement as the show made its return.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 34-year-old is part of the show’s lineup of professional dancers, partnered with 41-year-old TV doctor Punam Krishan.

The long-running dancing competition made its return over the weekend following a summer which has seen allegations of abuse and bullying on set rock the BBC.

Gorka has long been vocal about how taking part in Strictly restricts the time he can spend with his children and wife, 39-year-old actress Gemma Atkinson, who he met during the 2018 series of the competition.

The pair went on to get engaged in 2021 and share two children Mia, 5, and their one-year-old son Thiago.

Sharing a tearful selfie on Instagram, Gorka wrote: "Sometimes I feel like in here we all share happy things, or things that can make others go Wow look at him/her...how amazing.

“Maybe scared to show the other side of us, more vulnerable, but that is still us. So...here is me, having a moment of those that sometimes we hide or keep for our selves, especially being a man.

"I feel like today should be one of those days where everyone might think is all happiness, joy, excitement, for all what is about to start with Strictly...And YES it is.

“But at the same time I get a feeling of sadness, guilt, for going away for what ever long it is. A feeling of letting them down for not being there, a sense of failure to them.

"I hope you all have a lovely Sunday and thanks for letting me share it with you all,” he concluded, adding a red heart emoji.

Responding to the post, Gorka’s wife Gemma joked: "Im just gutted you’ve packed all your decent hoodies! wtf am I supposed to wear?"

She added: "We Love you and cannot wait to see you do your thing! Mia’s already given me 'Saturday night instructions'. You keep that record of the most 10s going with Dr Punam! We’ll be right here at the finish line!"

Strictly’s return comes after two of its stars were accused of violent and aggressive behaviour behind the scenes.

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez at the Pride of Britain Awards. Picture: Alamy

Actress Amanda Abbington accused axed dancer Giovanni Pernice of “abusive” behaviour during their time together on the 2023 series of the show.

Amanda, 50, has made a series of accusations against her Strictly partner Giovanni - including a claim that his teaching methods were ‘abusive, cruel and mean.’

Pernice has strongly denied the allegations.

A spokesperson for the BBC previously said: “It is a longstanding position that the BBC does not comment on specific matters related to individuals. Nor ordinarily, would we comment on whether we are reviewing any individual complaints.

"Recently, we have seen a number of media reports about a high profile show. We would urge people not to indulge in speculation."Anyone involved in a complaint has a right to confidentiality and fair process."

A former dance partner, Korina Travis - who is not linked to Strictly Come Dancing - recently said that he had done "horrendous things" to her, which he vehemently denies.