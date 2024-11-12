Father-to-be shot dead after south London party named and pictured for first time as family pay tribute

Curtis Green. Picture: Met Police

By Kit Heren

A man who was shot dead in south-east London last week has been named and pictured for the first time.

Curtis Green, 30, was one of three people who was shot on Sunday morning in Sydenham after a party.

Mr Green was an entrepreneur who ran a clothing brand and a fitness centre, and was also expecting a child early next year.

His family described him as “happy, excited and beautiful".

No one has yet been arrested for the shooting, which took place on Wells Park Road at about 10.10am on Sunday.

Police at the scene near Wells Park Road in Sydenham, south-east London after one man died and two people were injured in a shooting. Picture: Alamy

Mr Green died at the scene.

The other two victims were a woman who was shot in the legs, and another man who was also thought to have been shot.

Both were treated in hospital, but their conditions are not life-threatening.

Police are appealing for help working out what happened so they can arrest the gunman.

Police at the scene near Wells Park Road in Sydenham, south-east London after one man died and two people were injured in a shooting. Picture: Alamy

They want to hear from anyone who was at a party in Hensford Gardens, close to where Mr Green was shot dead.

Any witnesses or anyone with footage or information is asked to call police on 101 or message via X @MetCC with reference number 2527/10Nov.

To remain anonymous, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.