Teacher Receives Death Threats Amid Row Over LGBT Lessons

Parkfield Community School has seen weekly protests over LGBT lessons. Picture: PA

Andrew Moffat, the assistant head teacher at Parkfield Community School, says he’s received a death threat.

Mr Moffat, who developed the No Outsiders programme with the aim of teaching children about the differences in society, has revealed he's received “nasty emails" and threats, including one which warned he "wouldn't last long.”

Parkfield Community has been the subject of several protests over the teaching of LGBT rights, seeing hundreds of parents keeping their children at away from lessons.

Parents have claimed that the scheme is “not age appropriate” and that it is not what they send their children to school for.

Fatima Shah, a parent of a pupil said: “Children are coming home, girls are asking whether it is true they can be boys, boys as young as four asking whether it is true we can be girls. There is no need for it.”

Teaching of the program has been temporarily halted for the rest of the team, but the school has said that it will return after Easter.

Mum Fatima Shah told BirminghamLive: "Children are being told it's OK to be gay yet 98 per cent of children at this school are Muslim. It's a Muslim community."