Teacher strikes avoided after union fails to meet ballot threshold despite 'overwhelming' support

Teachers biggest union failed to meet the threshold for a strike. Picture: Alamy

A union representing more than 300,000 teachers across England, Scotland and Wales has failed to meet the threshold for strike action

The National Association of Schoolmasters Union of Women Teachers (NASUWT), which represents staff in schools and sixth form colleges, said nine out of 10 members who responded to a ballot on strike action voted to strike, but that turnout was just 42 per cent.

Under legislation introduced by the Government in 2017, union ballots must have a turnout of at least 50 per cent and strike action must have the support of at least 40 per cent of all members — not just those who voted.

Its general secretary, Dr Patrick Roach, said the union remained in formal disputes over pay.

He said: "It is clear that our members are sending a strong message to the government.

"The readiness of our members to support industrial action demonstrates the anger of the profession and the need for governments in England and Wales to engage in meaningful negotiations to address the deep concerns of our members."

Two other teaching unions are yet to release the results of their ballots in England and Wales.

Teachers have failed to meet the threshold for strike action. Picture: Alamy

NASUWT members, as well as those of other unions, have already been on strike in Scotland. Teachers from five unions in Northern Ireland are continuing to take action short of a strike - affecting meeting attendance and administrative tasks.

Most state-school teachers in England and Wales had a 5% pay rise in 2022, well below the rate of inflation.

The NASUWT, which represents both primary and secondary teachers, balloted 150,000 members in England and 10,000 in Wales.

The NAHT vote result is due in the next few days, while the NEU ballot closes tomorrow.

The prospect of school strikes come as ambulance workers, nurses and rail staff remain locked in major pay disputes with the government.

Yesterday, thousands of ambulance workers walked out of work for the second time in one month.And next Wednesday members of the Royal College of Nursing will withdraw their labour from NHS trusts and clinics for 48 hours.

