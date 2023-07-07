Teenage boy jailed for beating female teacher, 66, to death with baseball bat because of bad grade

7 July 2023, 07:41

Willard Miller admitted killing Nohema Graber
Willard Miller admitted killing Nohema Graber. Picture: Alamy/Police handout

By Kit Heren

A teenage boy has been sent to prison for beating his teacher to death over a bad grade.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Willard Miller, 17, and Jeremy Goodale, now 18, attacked their Spanish teacher Nohema Graber in a town in the US state of Iowa on November 2, 2021.

Miller pleaded guilty to first degree murder in April and has been sentenced to life in prison, with a minimum of 35 years.

He has also been ordered to pay $150,000 (£117,000) to the victim's family.

Goodale's sentencing will take place in August. Both were 16 at the time of the murder, but were charged as adults.

The court heard how Miller and Goodale attacked Ms Graber, 66, with a baseball bat out of frustration that her marking could lower their average grades, jeopardising their chances of getting into university.

Read more: Case of Charlene Downes, feared killed and ground into kebab meat at 14, reopened as investigators probe fresh clues

Read more: 'Afghan immigrant' launches unprovoked attack on lone woman in London street and tries to kick door down in frenzy

Willard Miller
Willard Miller. Picture: Alamy

The judge rejected arguments from Miller's defence lawyer that he was too young at the time of the attack to understand his actions. He told the defendant that "evil does not have a birthday."

Miller turned around in court to face Ms Graber's relatives. He told them: "I am sincerely sorry for the distress I have caused you and the devastation I have caused your family."

Several relatives said that the killing led to the early death of Ms Graber's husband, who died last month.

Willard Miller
Willard Miller. Picture: Alamy

Prosecutors said Miller, from the small town of Fairfield, beat Ms Graber to death with the bat after agreeing to meet her at Fairfield High School to discuss his grades.

Goodale was also a student at the school.

The two students killed Nohema Graber
The two students killed Nohema Graber. Picture: Polce handout

Police officers found the body of Ms Graber, a mother of three, lying hidden under a tarpaulin, wheelbarrow and railway sleepers in a park in the town.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The Hilton Hotel at St George's Park, the English Football FA national football centre at Burton upon Trent Staffordshire

England youth players 'chased' terrified teen sisters before barging in to see one naked at plush St George's Park hotel

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Zelensky draws support for Nato membership in Bulgaria and Czech Republic visits

Smoke billows from a wildfire in British Columbia, Canada

Wildfires in Canada break records for area burned, evacuations and cost

One girl, 8, has died, and several more are injured

Tragedy at end of term party: Girl, 8, dies and ten in hospital after Land Rover ploughs into Wimbledon school

Many 'early retirees' are in poverty

Many older people who stopped work in pandemic are in poverty, not enjoying early retirement

A judge has ruled a thumbs-up emoji texted in response to a picture of a contract and a request to 'please confirm flax contract' amounted to an agreement.

Farmer fined £50,000 for using thumbs-up emoji in response to text message

Charlene Downes vanished in 2003

Case of Charlene Downes, feared killed and ground into kebab meat at 14, reopened as investigators probe fresh clues

Pakistan Monsoon Rains

Death toll rises to 55 after two weeks of monsoon rain in Pakistan

Gulwali Stanekzay was given three years in prison for the attack

'Afghan immigrant' launches unprovoked attack on lone woman in London street and tries to kick door down in frenzy

Israel Palestinians

UN secretary-general condemns Israel’s military operation at refugee camp

Around 12,000 strikes could be cancelled daily

Thousands of summer holidays at risk after European air control staff announce strike

The terrifying spot happened on a British tourist hotspot

Terrifying moment shark is spotted near British tourist hotspot on Costa del Sol

The foundation has been the subject of controversy recently.

What is the controversy surrounding the Captain Tom Moore foundation and why has an inquiry been launched?

Silvio Berlusconi

Berlusconi’s will divides £4.27 billion as oldest children get media empire

Musk vs. Zuckerberg: Meta launches Twitter rival Threads

Elon Musk's Twitter 'threatens to sue Facebook owner Meta over new social site Threads'

Dr Nicholas Chapman, 55, was found guilty of a sexual offence

Somerset GP avoids jail after putting his own semen into woman's coffee

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russia Ukraine War

Six killed and dozens injured in Russian missile attack on Lviv

Andrew Tate

Andrew Tate loses appeal against house arrest as human trafficking case goes on

Activists and international delegations stand next to cluster bomb units in Lebanon in 2011

US ‘to send cluster bombs to Ukraine as part of new military aid package’

LBC’s Will Guyatt burned the midnight oil to see what Zuckerberg’s new Twitter rival is like

Musk’s Twitter is hanging on by a Thread as Meta launches rival social media platform

Buckingham Palace

Met Police swoop on Buckingham Palace after man handcuffs himself to gates

Five people died in a catastrophic implosion on the Titan sub in June

OceanGate suspends all exploration and commercial operations following death of five explorers
More Tube strikes are on the way in July

Fresh wave of London Underground strikes to cause travel chaos this month

Elle Edwards, 26, was shot when Connor Chapman, 23, fired 12 shots into a group of people outside the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village

Elle Edwards' final moments: Beautician seen smiling and hugging friends before Christmas Eve shooting
Police patrol past graffiti reading 'Justice for Nahel' as youths gather on Concorde Square during a protest in Paris

Macron says France needs to address causes of unrest prompted by police killing

The football pundit attempted to get the Sir Ralph Abercromby pub knocked down.

Gary Neville admits 'huge mistakes' with £400m Manchester development plans - including tearing down iconic pub

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Moment self-styled 'assassin' who was encouraged to kill the late Queen by his AI 'girlfriend' was arrested

Moment police swoop on AI-inspired crossbow 'assassin' who plotted to kill The Queen in Windsor Castle
Thousands of well-wishers lined the Royal Mile as a service of thanksgiving for the King was held at St Giles

Thousands of well-wishers line Royal Mile as final act of King Charles' Coronation plays out in Scotland
Jaswant Singh Chail appeared in court on Wednesday

Teen who plotted to kill Queen with crossbow at Windsor Castle was 'encouraged by AI'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Steve Backshall

'It's a crime': Naturalist Steve Backshall's damning verdict on Thames Water

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Starmer's speech offers promising ideas on how to break the 'class-ceiling'

'Can we have some more girls please?': Shelagh Fogarty caller wants more females in technical education

'Can we have some more girls please?': Shelagh Fogarty caller wants more females in technical education
James and caller Trish

James O’Brien caller's 'blood is boiling' at lack of oracy within the police as Labour announces educational reform
'Stop it!': Nick Ferrari rebukes Just Stop Oil's 'inherently selfish' tactics after disruption at Wimbledon

'Stop it!': Nick Ferrari rebukes Just Stop Oil's 'inherently selfish' tactics after disruption at Wimbledon
Shelagh Fogarty

The NHS will be privatised 'over my dead body', says Shadow Health Secretary

Right-wing politicians believe they should 'hold the reins of power' over the NHS, says James O'Brien

Right-wing politicians believe they should 'hold the reins of power' over NHS, argues James O'Brien
British Aristocrat says her bank account was unexpectedly closed

'I don't know if it's because I have a Russian name’: British aristocrat says her bank account was unexplainably closed
Nick Ferrari hears from the nurse who delivered first Covid vaccine

Nurse who delivered the first Covid vaccination reflects on 75 years of the NHS

Andrew Marr takes a look at Rishi Sunak's last six months.

Andrew Marr: Has Rishi Sunak achieved his ‘five government pledges’ or do ‘things seem to be going backwards’?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit