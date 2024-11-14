Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Teenager hit and killed in horror M5 collision after fleeing police car named
14 November 2024, 19:20 | Updated: 14 November 2024, 19:45
A teenage victim who died in a tragic collision on the M5 earlier this week has been named as 17-year-old Tamzin Hall.
Police confirmed that formal identification had taken place on Thursday, after the teenager was fatally struck after stepping into oncoming traffic in Somerset earlier in the week.
The teenager, from Wellington, died in a collision with a vehicle that was travelling southbound between junction 24 for Bridgwater and junction 25 for Taunton shortly after 11pm on Monday.
The 17-year-old was being taken into police custody when she stepped out of the police car, before being hit by another vehicle.
Avon and Somerset Police confirmed the teenager's death shortly after the incident and are now facing an investigation by police watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
The force confirmed the teenager "exited a police vehicle that had stopped on the northbound side while transporting her, moments before the incident".
"A mandatory referral was made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, which is now carrying out its own investigation into what happened," police said on Thursday.
Following the incident, an IOPC spokesperson said: "We have started an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of a 17-year-old girl who was struck by a vehicle on the M5 near Taunton last night."
"Our thoughts and sympathies go out to Tamzin’s family for their devastating loss," Avon and Somerset police said following the tragic incident.
"A specially-trained family liaison officer remains in contact with them to keep them updated and to provide support.
"The family have asked for privacy at this difficult time."
This is a developing story