Texas police face backlash for '90-minute delay' at school shooting where 19 children died

26 May 2022, 16:19 | Updated: 26 May 2022, 16:23

Flowers have been laid at the scene of the shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
Flowers have been laid at the scene of the shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Picture: Getty

By Sophie Barnett

Police in Texas are facing criticism for their response to a school shooting where a gunman was barricaded inside for up to an hour before being killed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 18-year-old gunman Salvador Ramos was inside the classroom at Robb Elementary School for 40 minutes to an hour before he was shot dead on Tuesday, officials said.

During that time he "horrifically and incomprehensibly" murdered 19 children and two teachers.

Families of the victims, many of whom were restrained as they tried to rescue their kids on Tuesday, say they are angry that police didn't storm inside the building.

A surviver, who hid under the table with his friend, told KENS 5 that one of his classmates who yelled out "help" when police arrived was shot dead.

“When the cops came, the cop said: 'Yell if you need help!' And one of the persons in my class said 'help.' The [shooter] overheard and he came in and shot her," the boy said.

Read more: Harrowing moment deputy responding to Texas shooting is told his daughter, 10, was killed

Sources told the Mail Online that police were struggling to get into the classroom and needed a key to open the door.

The gunman's grandmother, who was shot in the face and remains in hospital, survived the shooting and called police before Ramos headed to the school.

He arrived at the school in Uvalde at 11.30am, crashing his car into a ditch. A school resource officer was at the scene but he failed to stop him from making his way inside.

Ramos shot two officers who arrived at the scene as he ran into the school, where he barricaded himself in the fourth grade classroom.

Shocking video shows some officers holding parents back, with one even pinned on the floor, as they tried to get inside to rescue their children.

"We're taking care of it!" yelled one officer who was holding parents back from the scene.

Eventually, a border patrol agent was able to get inside the building and the shooting was declared over at 1.06pm, the Mail Online said.

Read more: Heroic girl, 10, 'shot dead calling 911' as Texas gunman kills 21 in school massacre

Javier Cazares, the father of fourth-grader Jacklyn Cazares, one of the 19 children killed in the massacre, said he raced to the school when he heard about the shooting.

He claims when he arrived police were still outside the building and he suggested charging in with other bystanders.

"Let's just rush in because the cops aren't doing anything like they are supposed to," he said. "More could have been done."

"They were unprepared," he added.

Juan Carranza, a witness who lives across the road, said women shouted at officers to "Go in there! Go in there!" but they didn't enter.

Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw told reporters that 40 minutes to an hour elapsed from when Ramos opened fire on the school security officer to when the tactical team shot him.

"The bottom line is law enforcement was there," Mr McCraw said. "They did engage immediately. They did contain (Ramos) in the classroom."

However, a department spokesman said later that they could not give a solid estimate of how long the gunman was in the school or when he was killed.

A law enforcement official familiar with the investigation said the Border Patrol agents had trouble breaching the classroom door and had to get a staff member to open the room with a key.

The official spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak publicly about the ongoing investigation.

Mr Carranza said the officers should have entered the school sooner.

"There were more of them. There was just one of him," he said.

Mr McCraw praised the officers and denied there had been a failure - emphasising that the arriving officers "engaged him" and were able to "keep him pinned down in that location".

Asked about the delay, he said: "Obviously, this situation we failed in the sense that we didn't prevent this mass attack.

"But I can tell you those officers that arrived on the scene and put their lives in danger — they saved other kids.

"They kept him pinned down."

He said the team was "very proud" of that.

As darkness fell in Uvalde on Wednesday, families and individuals gathered to pay tribute to the victims, all of whom were in one classroom and included children under the age of 10.

There were prayers as the crowd held pictures of those who died.

The massacre is the worst school shooting in the United States since Sandy Hook in 2012, when 20 children and six teachers were killed.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Ray Liotta has died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic aged 67

Goodfellas star Ray Liotta dies aged 67 'while filming new movie in Dominican Republic'

The BBC will axe Blue Peter channel CBBC from TV

CBBC to be axed from TV along with BBC Four as corporation looks to save money

Kevin Spacey has been charged with four counts of sexual assault

Kevin Spacey charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men

Pontins has been accused of racially discriminating against gypsies.

Pontins faces watchdog probe into claims of ‘discrimination’ against travellers

Mourners watched on as Bobbi-Anne McLeod's coffin was brought to church

Hundreds of mourners pay respects to murdered teenager Bobbi-Anne McLeod at funeral

Former Labour MP Claudia Webbe lost her appeal against her conviction for harassing a love rival

Shamed MP Claudia Webbe loses appeal over conviction for harassing love rival

Rishi Sunak said £400 will be shaved off energy bills from October

Windfall tax on energy firms explained: How do I get Rishi Sunak's new £400 discount?

Bernie Ecclestone, 91, was arrested after trying to board a flight with a gun

Bernie Ecclestone arrested for trying to board flight in Brazil while carrying gun

A Japanese man spent around 2m yen on a realistic costume to look like his favourite breed of dog

Japanese man spends £12,000 on realistic dog costume so he can live like an animal

The 'How To Murder Your Husband' author Nancy Crampton Brophy was found guilty over her husband Daniel Brophy's death.

'How To Murder Your Husband' author convicted of killing her 63-year-old husband

Sasha Johnson's family have spoken of their "daily heartbreak" as Crimestoppers issued a new plea for information

£20,000 reward offered one year after BLM activist Sasha Johnson was shot in the head

Lexi Rubio (top right), who was killed in the Texas shooting, pictured with her parents Kimberly and Felix.

Harrowing moment deputy responding to Texas shooting is told his daughter, 10, was killed

Anthony Joshua confronted a group of university students in their flat

'Watch your mouths': Moment Anthony Joshua storms into flat to confront heckling students

The first case of monkeypox has been confirmed in Wales

First case of monkeypox confirmed in Wales bringing UK total to 79

Is Boris running a country or a frat house, asks ex-Tory comms chief

'Is Boris running a country or a frat house?': Ex-Tory comms chief slams No10 culture

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and the Duke of York, are set to join the Queen at her Platinum Jubilee thanksgiving service.

Harry, Meghan and Andrew to join the Queen's Platinum Jubilee service at St Paul’s

Latest News

See more Latest News

A memorial at the site where Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was shot and killed

Al Jazeera reporter killed by Israeli forces, says Palestinian Authority
Children walk among buildings destroyed during fighting in Mariupol

Russia slams sanctions and seeks to blame West for food crisis
Former US president Donald Trump

Trump ordered to testify in New York civil investigation

Senator Ted Cruz, right, and Uvalde County Sheriff Ruben Nolasco pray during a vigil in Uvalde following the shooting at Robb Elementary School

Police face questions over delays storming Texas school

German chancellor Olaf Scholz

Germany seeks ‘multipolar’ world, Scholz tells Davos

Albanian prime minister Edi Rama

Albania offers Soviet-built naval base to Nato

Jean-Luc Martinez

Former Louvre president charged with money laundering

Oceanographers Andrew McDonnell, left, and Claudine Hauri, middle, are pictured with engineer Joran Kemme after an underwater glider is pulled aboard the University of Alaska Fairbanks research vessel Nanuq from the Gulf of Alaska

An ocean first: Underwater drone tracks carbon dioxide in Gulf of Alaska
Stormy Flores, 11, sits with a sign bearing the names of the Robb Elementary School shooting victims

Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school

Pakistan’s defiant former prime minister Imran Khan, centre, during an anti-government rally

Pakistan’s former PM Imran Khan calls off planned sit-in but demands vote

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Better late than never': Economist reacts to Rishi Sunak's cost of living support package

'Better late than never': Economist reacts to Rishi Sunak's cost of living support package
James O'Brien: Boris Johnson 'thinks he's the real victim' of Partygate

James O'Brien: Boris Johnson 'thinks he's the real victim' of Partygate
Iain Dale spoke out about Boris Johnson after the publication of Sue Gray's report

Iain Dale: PM has 'big challenge' winning back trust of people who voted for him in 2019
Andrew Marr branded Boris Johnson an "albino gorilla"

Marr: Boris is an albino gorilla next to timid little Tories who'd rather hide than face him
Cross Question 25/05 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question 25/05 | Watch again

'Why did I bother sticking by the rules?': Chris Bryant tells of lockdown struggle to find care for dad

'Why did I bother with the rules?': Chris Bryant's lockdown struggle to find care for dad
'He should be absolutely ashamed': Shelagh Fogarty slams PM over Partygate

'He should be absolutely ashamed': Shelagh Fogarty slams PM over Partygate
'Egregious, stinking behaviour': Andrew Marr's instant reaction to Sue Gray's Partygate report

'Egregious, stinking behaviour': Andrew Marr's instant reaction to Sue Gray's report
Mother of cancer teen 'forced to take GCSEs' in hospital hits out at exam board decision

Mother of cancer teen 'forced to take GCSEs' in hospital hits out at exam board decision
Tonight with Andrew Marr.

Westminster is in 'meltdown' over cost of living crisis and Partygate, says Andrew Marr

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London