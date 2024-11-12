Breaking News

The Queen to return to public duties after chest infection but will miss major film premiere

The Queen will return to public duties today after her chest infection. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

The Queen will return to public duties today after her chest infection but will miss the Gladiator II premiere on Wednesday to aid her recovery, a royal source said.

The Queen will attend a Booker Prize reception at Clarence House on Tuesday, but will meet guests for a shorter period than planned.

Camilla will also still attend a Palace reception with the King on Wednesday to celebrate the TV and film industry, but she is not expected to be present for the entirety of the engagement.

She has also pulled out attending the star-studded Gladiator II premiere on Wednesday evening.

The changes to her diary are understood to have been made to protect and prioritise her continued recovery, with royal doctors keen to prevent any setback from a nasty seasonal illness.

The Queen, 77, missed a number of engagements a week ago on the advice of doctors, including Remembrance Sunday events at the weekend.

Her public duties this week will be for shorter periods than originally planned.

She will also not attend the Gladiator II premiere tomorrow in Leicester Square.