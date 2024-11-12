Gary Lineker breaks silence as it is confirmed he will leave MOTD but will still host FA Cup and World Cup

12 November 2024, 10:38 | Updated: 12 November 2024, 10:40

Lineker will step down as host of Match of the Day (MOTD) at the end of this season but will present FA Cup coverage in the 2025/26 season and the World Cup in 2026
Lineker will step down as host of Match of the Day (MOTD) at the end of this season but will present FA Cup coverage in the 2025/26 season and the World Cup in 2026. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Gary Lineker has broken his silence following the news that he is leaving Match of the Day at the end of this season.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 63-year-old, who has hosted the flagship football programme for 25 years, will remain at the BBC after both parties agreed in principle to a contract extension through to the 2026 World Cup.

He will step down as host of Match of the Day (MOTD) at the end of this season but will present FA Cup coverage in the 2025/26 season and the World Cup in 2026, the BBC said.

Lineker said: "I'm delighted to continue my long association with BBC Sport and would like to thank all those who made this happen."

Read more: Petition calling for Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby to resign over abuse 'failures' passes 10,000 signatures

Read more: ‘I had no idea my suitcases were full of £15 million worth of cocaine’, claims Brit facing 60 years behind bars

Alex Kay-Jelski, Director of BBC Sport, said: "Gary is a world-class presenter, and we're delighted that he'll lead our coverage of the next World Cup and continue to lead our live coverage of the FA Cup.

"After 25 seasons Gary is stepping down from MOTD. We want to thank him for everything he has done for the show, which continues to attract millions of viewers each week. He'll be hugely missed on the show but we're so happy he is staying with the BBC to present live football."

The former England striker is understood to be on new terms which which will see his salary reduced significantly.

He currently receives £1.35million, making him the highest paid broadcaster at the BBC.

Over the past two months there has been frenzied speculation that the star was leaving the BBC’s flagship football programme.

Lineker's time as the face of Match of the Day has been divisive at times, with the presenter temporarily suspended last year for criticising the government's asylum policy in a controversially worded tweet.

He returned soon after following a walk-out by his MOTD colleagues who showed solidarity with the former England striker, and the row even prompted the Beeb to overhaul and draw up a new set of guidelines for its presenters and their social media use.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The collision happened at around 11pm (FILE.)

Girl, 17, dies in horror M5 motorway crash after being detained by police

Police in Zhuhai after the incident

Dozens of people killed and over 40 injured after car ploughs into crowd outside stadium in China

Breaking
The Queen will return to public duties today after her chest infection

The Queen to return to public duties after chest infection but will miss major film premiere

Nathaniel Dye

Teacher dying of bowel cancer begs MPs to approve assisted dying as proposed law published

Snow could batter the UK this month

Exact date 'snow bomb' could batter UK as temperatures set to plummet

Keir Starmer at Cop29

Starmer says he 'won't tell people how to live their lives', as he joins Taliban at Cop29 climate change council

The Houses of Parliament

Report calls for ban on jeering in Parliament to end 'old boy's club'

Assisted Dying bill details have been released

Terminally ill can end their lives in just 21 days under new proposed assisted dying laws

Stephen Flynn to seek reelection in 2026—Will remain at Westminster until next General Election.

Stephen Flynn to seek Holyrood seat in 2026—Will remain at Westminster until next General Election

Charlie Ellis, 20, has not been seen since 4.10am this morning

Urgent search for missing woman, 20, last seen in early hours wearing a single Ugg boot

Janet Lynne Savage, 54, died after travelling to Turkey for a weight loss operation

British mother-of-two dies during £2,750 weight loss operation in Turkey

Crowd Of Commuters Walking To Work Across London Bridge.

UK unemployment rate rises as wage growth slows

Kim Hall is facing 60 years in prison

‘I had no idea my suitcases were full of £15 million worth of cocaine’, claims Brit facing 60 years behind bars

Labour should take advantage of Brexit to get a trade deal with Trump, a former export minister has said

Labour ‘must get on front foot’ with Trump trade deal and take advantage of Brexit, former export minister says

Labour MP Kim Leadbeater

Assisted dying bill’s ‘strict’ safeguards include six-month life expectancy and jail time for coercion

Russia's President Vladimir Putin

Liz Truss spent final days as PM 'preparing for Russian nuclear strike in Ukraine'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Brits will be offered a "game-changing" anti-smoking drug.

'Game changer' stop smoking pill varenicline to be offered by NHS

Anthony Scaramucci

Anthony Scaramucci thinks Donald Trump is going to 'give Putin what he wants' on Ukraine

Agricultural workers and farmers demonstrate with a tractor outside the Houses of Parliament

Small family farms could pay up to 159% of profits in inheritance tax following budget, landowners' group claims
Esther Rantzen has been praised for her campaign work on assisted dying

Esther Rantzen praised by MP for 'fighting for the future of people who are terminally ill'
UK Business And Economy 2024

Farmers may never forgive Labour for changes to inheritance tax rules on agricultural land, Tory Party claims
World Premiere Of "Good Mourning"- Arrivals

Megan Fox announces she is expecting first child with Machine Gun Kelly as she debuts baby bump
A police tent at the spot where former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter were found after being poisoned with Novichok

Former Chief Medical Officer had 'nightmares' over someone picking up discarded Novichok after poisonings
A damaged tram in Amsterdam as the city continues to face tensions following violence last week

Violence reignites in Amsterdam as tram set on fire days on from 'anti-Semitic attacks'

Justin Welby’s position at the Church of England has been described as ‘untenable’

Petition calling for Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby to resign over abuse 'failures' passes 10,000 signatures
The Taurid meteor shower to peak across the UK.

Taurid meteor shower set to peak across UK: How and when to watch

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry has paid tribute to veterans

Prince Harry pays heartfelt tribute to 'fellow veterans' in rare statement to mark Armistice Day
Duchess Sophie made a sweet gesture to Princess Kate at the end of the Remembrance Day service

Duchess Sophie's tender gesture to Kate as pair appear on Cenotaph balcony in royal return to duties
King Charles leads two-minute silence as he joins 10,000 veterans for Remembrance Day services

King Charles leads nation in two-minute silence as he joins 10,000 veterans at Cenotaph for Remembrance Day service

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News