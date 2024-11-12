Gary Lineker breaks silence as it is confirmed he will leave MOTD but will still host FA Cup and World Cup

Lineker will step down as host of Match of the Day (MOTD) at the end of this season but will present FA Cup coverage in the 2025/26 season and the World Cup in 2026. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Gary Lineker has broken his silence following the news that he is leaving Match of the Day at the end of this season.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 63-year-old, who has hosted the flagship football programme for 25 years, will remain at the BBC after both parties agreed in principle to a contract extension through to the 2026 World Cup.

He will step down as host of Match of the Day (MOTD) at the end of this season but will present FA Cup coverage in the 2025/26 season and the World Cup in 2026, the BBC said.

Lineker said: "I'm delighted to continue my long association with BBC Sport and would like to thank all those who made this happen."

Read more: Petition calling for Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby to resign over abuse 'failures' passes 10,000 signatures

Read more: ‘I had no idea my suitcases were full of £15 million worth of cocaine’, claims Brit facing 60 years behind bars

Alex Kay-Jelski, Director of BBC Sport, said: "Gary is a world-class presenter, and we're delighted that he'll lead our coverage of the next World Cup and continue to lead our live coverage of the FA Cup.

"After 25 seasons Gary is stepping down from MOTD. We want to thank him for everything he has done for the show, which continues to attract millions of viewers each week. He'll be hugely missed on the show but we're so happy he is staying with the BBC to present live football."

The former England striker is understood to be on new terms which which will see his salary reduced significantly.

He currently receives £1.35million, making him the highest paid broadcaster at the BBC.

Over the past two months there has been frenzied speculation that the star was leaving the BBC’s flagship football programme.

Lineker's time as the face of Match of the Day has been divisive at times, with the presenter temporarily suspended last year for criticising the government's asylum policy in a controversially worded tweet.

He returned soon after following a walk-out by his MOTD colleagues who showed solidarity with the former England striker, and the row even prompted the Beeb to overhaul and draw up a new set of guidelines for its presenters and their social media use.