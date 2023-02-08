Three women and a man rushed to hospital after two 'unleashed bulldogs' attacked their husky on a beach

By Harvey Lindsay

A man and three women has been raced to hospital after an alleged attack by a pack of "bulldogs".

Marie Hay, 40 and her two daughters were walking their husky along the seafront in Redcar, Yorkshire on February 5 when they were ravaged by a breed of dog that has currently not been confirmed.

Cleveland police have confirmed four people have been taken to hospital following the attack and are appealing for information.

Marie Hay, 40 and her two daughters were walking their husky along the seafront in Redcar, Yorkshire on February 5. Picture: Marie Hay/Facebook

Marie said her husky, Naevia needs urgent life-saving treatment, which could cost them up to £14,000 in vets bills. Picture: GoFundMe/Marie Hay

A spokesperson for the force said: "Police were called to the beach near the caravan park at Redcar just after 3pm on Sunday, 5th February to a report of a dog attack by two bulldog type pets on a husky.

"Officers attended the scene and took initial details including a counter allegation from the bulldogs’ owner.

Marie said her husky, Naevia needs urgent life-saving treatment, which could cost them up to £14,000 in vets. Picture: Alamy

"It’s understood at least one dog received veterinary treatment and a man and three women attended hospital for treatment - primarily for hand injuries."

Marie said her husky, Naevia needs urgent life-saving treatment, which could cost them up to £14,000 in vets bills.

It is believed a couple and their two children arrived on the beach with two "bulldog style" dogs before 3pm on Sunday who Marie said was not wearing any harnesses or collars. She said they approached Naevia before being told they were "friendly" - seconds before one of them attacked her.

Marie Hay is seeking donations to help with Naevia's recovery. Picture: Marie Hay/Facebook

Speaking on the attack, the Hay told Teesside Live: "[The] dog came over and sniffed my dog and then done a little scuffle and made a noise and then just jumped on her and bit her face and wouldn't let go. So [the owner] came running over to try and get the dog, but his dogs had no collars or leads on, they didn't have harnesses or leads, nothing at all. So there was no way of grabbing them to get them off."

Members of the public are said to have raced over to help, to which Marie said the horror attack lasted for around 10 minutes, while people became injured while trying to pin the dogs to the floor.

Marie continued: "Them dogs kept coming and coming and coming and what they've done is they've punctured her skin and pulled it that much that it's almost like an autopsy. They've severed the skin that badly off her chest that they've had to remove the skin from her chest to get to her muscles and all of her muscles are dying and going black.

"She's had to be fully shaved, she's got multiple lacerations on her face, on her neck she's got multiple bite wounds where they've gone for the kill. She's got bite marks down her back legs and back side, a slash underneath her armpit where the dog literally was playing tug of war with her leg and trying to pull her leg off."

At the time of writing, Marie's GoFundMe has reached £9,168. To donate towards Naevia's vets bill, click here.