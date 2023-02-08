'Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny': Madonna blasts critics in lengthy Instagram post

By Harvey Lindsay

Madonna has hit out at at critics online after her appearance at the Grammy Awards on Sunday triggered a wave of 'ageism and misogyny'.

The Queen of Pop, 64 let loose on her Instagram page last night in a lengthy post addressing the comments about her "unrecognisable" appearance during Sunday's music award show, taking social media by storm over the past two days.

She shared a video of herself partying with stars such as Ab-Soul, Sam Smith, DJ Honey Dijon, Dopey, and Cardi B, with the caption explaining the "closeup" from a "long lens camera" that "would distort anyone's face".

Madonna called it an "honour" introduce Kim Petras as the first openly trans person to win a Grammy, who performed with Sam Smith.

Smith made history as the first openly non-binary artist to perform and win Best Pop Duo/Group Collaboration at the Grammy's.

Sharing with fans how the cruel comments affected her, she explained how they ignored her words and focused on her appearance.

Madonna signed off the caption "Bow down b*****s! 💃🏼🪩🎤💄🎼👠". Picture: Instagram / Madonna

She wrote: "Instead of focusing on what I said in my speech which was about giving thanks for the fearlessness of artists like Sam and Kim - Many people chose to only talk about Close-up photos of me Taken with a long lens camera By a press photographer that Would distort anyone’s face!!' she said.

"Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny That permeates the world we live in."

The Material Girl singer whined the world she lived in was a "world that refuses to celebrate women pass the age of 45 And feels the need to punish her If she continues to be strong willed, hard-working and adventurous".

She carried on the post, pointing out that she wasn't going to apologise for "any of the creative choices I have made nor the way that I look or dress and I’m not going to start."

She ended with a lyric from Beyonce's hit single 'You Won't Break My Soul', before adding: "I look forward to many more years of subversive behaviour - pushing boundaries - Standing up to the patriarchy - and most of all enjoying my life."

Later on Tuesday, Madonna took to Twitter to post a selfie with her hair braided, wearing a black T-shirt and silver jewellery.

The caption read: "The world is threatened by my power and my stamina,' she wrote. 'My intelligence and my will to survive. But they will never break me. This is all the test."

Viewers took to Twitter to comment on her appearance, where one wrote: "No one is threatened. People just want you to STOP PUTTING S*** IN YOUR FACE."

Another wrote: "Not true. Those are all the things we LOVE about you.

We just miss seeing you're beautiful face without all the unnecessary filler."