'Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny': Madonna blasts critics in lengthy Instagram post

8 February 2023, 10:37 | Updated: 8 February 2023, 10:52

'Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny' Madonna blasts critics in lengthy Instagram post
'Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny' Madonna blasts critics in lengthy Instagram post. Picture: Getty

By Harvey Lindsay

Madonna has hit out at at critics online after her appearance at the Grammy Awards on Sunday triggered a wave of 'ageism and misogyny'.

The Queen of Pop, 64 let loose on her Instagram page last night in a lengthy post addressing the comments about her "unrecognisable" appearance during Sunday's music award show, taking social media by storm over the past two days.

She shared a video of herself partying with stars such as Ab-Soul, Sam Smith, DJ Honey Dijon, Dopey, and Cardi B, with the caption explaining the "closeup" from a "long lens camera" that "would distort anyone's face".

Madonna called it an "honour" introduce Kim Petras as the first openly trans person to win a Grammy, who performed with Sam Smith.

Smith made history as the first openly non-binary artist to perform and win Best Pop Duo/Group Collaboration at the Grammy's.

Sharing with fans how the cruel comments affected her, she explained how they ignored her words and focused on her appearance.

Madonna signed off the caption "Bow down b*****s! 💃🏼🪩🎤💄🎼👠"
Madonna signed off the caption "Bow down b*****s! 💃🏼🪩🎤💄🎼👠". Picture: Instagram / Madonna

She wrote: "Instead of focusing on what I said in my speech which was about giving thanks for the fearlessness of artists like Sam and Kim - Many people chose to only talk about Close-up photos of me Taken with a long lens camera By a press photographer that Would distort anyone’s face!!' she said.

"Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny That permeates the world we live in."

The Material Girl singer whined the world she lived in was a "world that refuses to celebrate women pass the age of 45 And feels the need to punish her If she continues to be strong willed, hard-working and adventurous".

Read more: Volodymyr Zelenskyy to meet PM and Ukrainian troops today on first visit to UK since Russian invasion

Read more: Former US stockbroker convicted of training snipers for terror group

She carried on the post, pointing out that she wasn't going to apologise for "any of the creative choices I have made nor the way that I look or dress and I’m not going to start."

She ended with a lyric from Beyonce's hit single 'You Won't Break My Soul', before adding: "I look forward to many more years of subversive behaviour - pushing boundaries - Standing up to the patriarchy - and most of all enjoying my life."

Madonna signed off the caption "Bow down b*****s! 💃🏼🪩🎤💄🎼👠"
Madonna signed off the caption "Bow down b*****s! 💃🏼🪩🎤💄🎼👠". Picture: LBC / Instagram / Madonna
Madonna signed off the caption "Bow down b*****s! 💃🏼🪩🎤💄🎼👠"
Madonna signed off the video with the caption "Bow down b*****s! 💃🏼🪩🎤💄🎼👠". Picture: LBC / Instagram / Madonna

Later on Tuesday, Madonna took to Twitter to post a selfie with her hair braided, wearing a black T-shirt and silver jewellery.

The caption read: "The world is threatened by my power and my stamina,' she wrote. 'My intelligence and my will to survive. But they will never break me. This is all the test."

Viewers took to Twitter to comment on her appearance, where one wrote: "No one is threatened. People just want you to STOP PUTTING S*** IN YOUR FACE."

Another wrote: "Not true. Those are all the things we LOVE about you.

We just miss seeing you're beautiful face without all the unnecessary filler."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Designer Stella Jean

Stella Jean quits Milan Fashion Week over ‘lack of diversity and inclusion’

President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the US Capitol

China says it was smeared in Biden’s State of the Union speech

President Joe Biden walks from the podium after the State of the Union address

Joe Biden calls for unity in State of the Union address

Teachers are walking out next month

Teacher strike dates 2023: When is the next walkout and why?

People walk amongst the debris at the crash site of a passenger plane near the village of Grabovo, Ukraine, on July 17 2014

International team to give update on MH17 investigation

Convicted Met Police rapist David Carrick is to have his ‘lenient’ sentence reviewed after the Attorney General was besieged with complaints following his sentencing.

Met rapist David Carrick’s ‘lenient’ sentence to be reviewed after Attorney General besieged with complaints

The Church will review the gendered language used when referring to God

Stop calling God 'He'? Church of England debates dropping 'gendered language' when referring to the Lord

The Simpsons family

Disney cuts Simpsons ‘forced labour’ episode in Hong Kong

People try to reach people trapped under the debris of a collapsed building in Malatya, Turkey

Earthquake becomes deadliest in a decade as death toll passes 9,000

MP Greg Hands has said he believes the Conservative party will soon be in a “good state” to fight a general election in 2024.

New Tory party chairman puts the Conservatives on a general election footing after a 'difficult year' in 2022

A shipment of cocaine floats on the surface of the Pacific Ocean with Royal New Zealand Navy vessel HMNZS Manawanui behind

Cocaine with street value of £261 million found floating in ocean

Breaking
President Zelenskyy will visit Britain today

Volodymyr Zelenskyy to meet PM and Ukrainian troops today on first visit to UK since Russian invasion

Nicola Bulley has been missing since January 27

'Nicola Bulley is not in the river' insists search specialist Peter Faulding as cops probe 500 lines of inquiry

Raheem Taylor

Man executed for killing girlfriend and three children despite innocence claims

A fresh trans controversy has broken out in Scotland

Scottish cops refer to arrested transgender butcher as 'man' despite Sturgeon's controversial gender reform attempts

US President Joe Biden has vowed to work with his Republican rivals in his second State of the Union address, setting out an optimistic tone ahead of an expected announcement that he will run for a second term.

'We're here to finish the job!' Joe Biden vows to work with Republican rivals ahead of expected second term announcement

Latest News

See more Latest News

The headteacher of Epsom College reportedly made a distressed phone call to her sister just minutes before she and her daughter, 7, were shot by her husband.

Epsom headteacher 'made distressed phone call to sister just minutes before being shot dead by husband'
A lyric sheet for The Jean Genie handwritten by David Bowie has been sold for £57,000 at auction.

David Bowie's handwritten lyrics for The Jean Genie sell for £57k at auction

Spy balloon

US navy releases first pictures of Chinese spy balloon recovery

Rescuers look for survivors

Search teams and emergency aid arrive as earthquake death toll passes 7,700

The United States navy has released photos of the downed suspected Chinese spy balloon that was shot down by US fighter jets on Saturday.

US navy releases photos of downed 'spy balloon' being pulled from Atlantic Ocean by sailors
Ruslan Maratovich Asainov interviewed

Former US stockbroker convicted of training snipers for terror group

Rafael Marino Grossi

UN nuclear chief highlights urgency of talks with Iran over uranium stockpile

An ex-Premier League footballer found alive after being pulled from the rubble of his collapsed apartment block had plunged from the ninth floor of an 11-storey building, his agent has revealed.

Ex-Prem star Christian Atsu 'was on 9th floor of building' in earthquake before being pulled alive from rubble
The iconic series ran from 1975 to 1979

Fawlty Towers is back: John Cleese announces reboot as daughter Camilla set to write script with Monty Python star
Russia Ukraine War

Germany, Denmark and Netherlands to provide Ukraine with 100 Leopard 1 tanks

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ex-First Minister of Scotland

Nicola Sturgeon's 'self-indulgence' threatens single-sex spaces and drives women to vote Tory, Alex Salmond says
Shelagh Fogarty calls out Dominic Raab

Shelagh Fogarty calls out Dominic Raab for 'deceitful' claims about increase in rape convictions
James O'Brien

'Nigel Farage is far too left-wing for my dad': Caller blames pro-Brexit father for failure of his business
‘Secretary of State for Pointless Culture Wars’: James O’Brien jabs at Kemi Badenoch in Cabinet reshuffle

‘Secretary of State for Pointless Culture Wars’: James O’Brien jabs at Kemi Badenoch in Cabinet reshuffle
Nick Ferrari LBC

'Dear god!': Shocked Nick Ferrari reacts to the state of the UK's 'vulnerable' military system
Husband colluded with former Police Superintendent ‘sex pest’ to drop his marital rape case, says caller

Husband colluded with ‘sex pest’ ex-Police Superintendent to drop his marital rape case, says caller
Shelagh Fogarty 06/02/23

‘God give me some help!’: Desperate mother shares 8-year struggle to get dog phobia treatment for autistic son
Caller 'embarrassed by lack of compassion’ towards migrants as PM threatens to pull UK out of ECHR

Caller 'embarrassed by lack of compassion’ towards migrants as PM threatens to pull UK out of ECHR
Shelagh Fogarty: ex nurse says "we should have never had the right to strike"

Ex-nurse insists NHS should never have the right to strike

Andy Coulson argues that Liz Truss comeback could backfire on the Tories

It's trust NOT Truss the Tories need more of

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit