Desperate search for England rugby star Tom Voyce, feared dead after going missing in Storm Darragh

Members of a search and rescue team during a search operation at Abberwick Ford on the River Aln near Alnwick, Northumberland. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Divers are searching for former England rugby player Tom Voyce, who is believed to have been swept away by floodwater during Storm Darragh.

Voyce, 43, is believed to have died while driving across a flood-swollen river in north-east England during the storm on Saturday.

Searchers gathered on Wednesday morning to scour the banks of the river from the ford between Bolton and Abberwick in Northumberland, all the way to the sea at Alnmouth.

The England rugby player's car has already been recovered from the River Aln, 15 metres downstream from the point where it is believed he tried to cross the river.

A water level indicator at the ford showed the river was still around one foot deep on Wednesday morning, but it would have been much higher at the weekend when Storm Darragh lashed the UK.

A bunch of red roses was left on the riverside by the ford.

Members of a search and rescue team during a search operation at Abberwick Ford on the River Aln near Alnwick, Northumberland, for former England rugby player Tom Voyce. Picture: Alamy

Tom Voyce playing in May 2024. Picture: Getty

A spokesperson for Northumbria Police said: "At this time, it is suspected Tom has attempted to cross Abberwick Ford in his car, which has then been pulled along with the current of the river.

"Officers have since recovered his car, but sadly Tom is yet to be found.

"It is believed in his attempts to escape he has been swept away and tragically died."

England Rugby gave their condolences on social media.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Tom Voyce at this extremely challenging time pic.twitter.com/i67ybydKD6 — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) December 10, 2024

Members of the public are asked not to attend the scene to conduct their own searches.

The police spokesperson said Voyce's wife Anna and all his family have expressed their gratitude for all the help and support from the police, friends and the local community in helping find the player.

Voyce won nine caps for England during his career and spent six years at Wasps, from 2003 to 2009, where he helped them win European and domestic titles, moving there from Bath and then leaving to join Gloucester in 2009.

He made 220 Premiership appearances before retiring in May 2013.