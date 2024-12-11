Mum died suddenly after taking ‘fat ‘burning serum’ drops to shed weight after cancer

11 December 2024, 08:34 | Updated: 11 December 2024, 08:43

Sarah Thompson died after taking the weight loss drops
Sarah Thompson died after taking the weight loss drops. Picture: GoFundMe

By Asher McShane

A mother-of-two collapsed and died suddenly at home after taking weight loss ‘drops’.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sarah Thompson, 34, died suddenly after taking ‘red drops’ she bought in the summer. She was trying to lose weight after a cancer battle, her sister told ITV News.

She dropped from 15 and a half stone to 11 stone - but in September she was discovered dead in her bed by her 16-year-old daughter.

Sarah’s family are still waiting test results to confirm her official cause of death.

Days before Sarah’s death, she called her younger sister and was violently ill on the phone - unable to keep anything down.

Her sister Gabriella, 26, urged her to go to hospital but she thought she could ‘ride out’ the symptoms. Days later she was dead.

Sarah was found dead in her bed by her 16-year-old daughter
Sarah was found dead in her bed by her 16-year-old daughter. Picture: ITV News

Gabriella told ITV News: “She had a lot more confidence, she felt she could take on the world, she was ready to go out and achieve everything that’s held her back for so many years.”

It is not known where Sarah bought the ‘fat burning serum’ drops but they are available online.

“When I took them my whole body was shaking and heart was going.. and she said ‘Gabby just ride through it, because in the end you’ll be thankful for it,’” she said.

“You don’t actually know what’s in them and there’s people taking them to feel better about themselves or numb the pain - but what about people’s families?

“I’m never going to see my sister again because of this. Her children are going to grow-up without their mum and it’s not nice. No family should feel the pain we feel.”

ITV News found that the drops contained Clenbuterol - a Class C controlled drug that is sometimes used as an image enhancer. It was developed to alleviate asthma symptoms in horses.

North Wales police said they had attended a report of a sudden death at a property in Connah's Quay in Wales at 9.17pm on September 28. The coroner has been informed.

A government spokesperson said: “Every death from the misuse of drugs is a tragedy for those who have lost their lives, our thoughts are with their friends and families. Through our mission driven government, we will take preventative public health measures to tackle the biggest killers in society – including drug misuse – and better support people live longer, healthier lives.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support Sarah's children, it has raised nearly £4,000 so far.

