Suspect in healthcare chief shooting launches into angry outburst outside court as he contests extradition to New York

10 December 2024, 21:31

Luigi Mangione yelled at crowds outside court before his hearing.
Luigi Mangione yelled at crowds outside court before his hearing. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

The Ivy League graduate suspected of gunning down a health insurance CEO has launched into an angry outburst outside court.

Luigi Mangione, 26, was heard shouting about police being "completely out of touch" and "insulting the intelligence of the American people" as he was led into court on Tuesday.

The suspect, dressed in an orange prison suit, was restrained by police and bundled into his extradition hearing.

He could be seen baring his teeth as he was pushed inside.

Mangione, who was charged with the murder of UnitedHealthcare boss Brian Thompson in New York last week, has contested plans to extradite him to New York to stand trial.

He now has up to 14 days to submit his request to stay in Pennsylvania.

It comes after Mangione was arrested on Monday in a McDonald's in Pennsylvania.

His family said in a statement: "Our family is shocked and devastated by Luigi’s arrest.

"We offer our prayers to the family of Brian Thompson and we ask people to pray for all involved."

Luigi Mangione
Luigi Mangione. Picture: Alamy

Mangione was found with a gun, mask and writings linking him to the ambush of Mr Thompson.

He was also charged with weapons, forgery and other charges.

The chance sighting at the restaurant led to a dramatic break in the fast-moving investigation that had captivated the public in the five days since the shooting that shook the health insurance industry.

Mangione had a gun believed to be the one used in last Wednesday's shooting of Mr Thompson, as well as writings suggesting anger with corporate America, police said.

He was sitting at a table in the rear of the McDonald's wearing a blue medical mask and looking at a laptop computer, documents said.

Luigi Mangione
Luigi Mangione. Picture: Social media

When an officer asked if he had been to New York recently, he "became quiet and started to shake."

After being charged, Mangione was ordered to be held without bail during a brief court hearing.

Asked if he needed a public defender, he asked if he could "answer that at a future date".

Luigi Mangione is seen in a holding cell after being taken into custody
Luigi Mangione is seen in a holding cell after being taken into custody. Picture: Altoona Police Department

Mangione is said to have suffered severe mental health issues - and is thought not to have seen his family in around a year.

Police have not made clear a motive for the attack, but Mangione is said to have singled out Thompson in the manifesto found on him.

These parasites had it coming. I do apologize for any strife and trauma, but it had to be done."

He also said the health insurance companies "continue to abuse our country for immense profit because the American public has allowed them to get away with it".

The short statement is said to have read: "To save you a lengthy investigation, I state plainly that I wasn’t working with anyone.

He had a back condition that was made worse by a surfing injury, a former roommate said on Tuesday.

Luigi Mangione has been named as the prime suspect the killing of Brian Thompson
Luigi Mangione has been named as the prime suspect the killing of Brian Thompson. Picture: Twitter

RJ Martin, who lived with Mangione in a co-living space in Hawaii, told the New York Times: "He knew that dating and being physically intimate with his back condition wasn’t possible,

"I remember him telling me that, and my heart just breaks."

Martin said that Mangione suffered from the back condition spondylolisthesis that was made worse by a surfing mishap.

He added: "His spine was kind of misaligned. He said his lower vertebrae were almost like a half-inch off, and I think it pinched a nerve."

Martin said that one surfing lesson caused Mangione to be laid up for a week.

"It was really traumatic and difficult, you know, when you’re in your early twenties and you can’t, you know, do some basic things."

Independent MP Iqbal Mohamed speaking in the House of Commons against calls to introduce legislation to ban first-cousin marriage in the UK.

MP speaks out against plans to ban first-cousin marriage as he claims intermarriage can 'help build family bonds'

