Tommy Fury reveals drinking problem led to breakdown of Molly-Mae relationship

Tommy Fury blames drinking problem for the breakdown of Molly-Mae relationship. Picture: Instagram

By Danielle de Wolfe

Tommy Fury has opened up on the breakdown of his relationship with influencer Molly-Mae for the first time, revealing his excessive drinking led to the split.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The pair, who met on Love Island and have one child together, announced their split in August last year, bringing their five year relationship to an end.

Opening up about the split, the professional boxer branded accusations of cheating "complete and utter b*****ks".

He instead revealed that alcohol was to blame for the separation, explaining: "We all have our crosses to bear".

“There’s been so much s**t in the papers every single day for the past six months: ‘Cheater, cheater, cheater; he slept with me; he slept with this girl’. Complete and utter b*****ks.” he revealed.

Adding: "And you can ask Molly herself."

The pair, who met on Love Island and have one child together, announced their split in August last year, bringing their five year relationship to an end. Picture: Instagram @mollymae

In January 2023, the couple welcomed their first child - daughter Bambi, with the pair later getting engaged in Ibiza, with images was shared across social media.

“The reason why me and Molly broke up was because I got addicted to alcohol and I couldn’t be the partner that I wanted to be anymore,” he explained in the interview with men's magazine GQ.

“It kills me to say it, [but] it’s true, I couldn’t. I loved a pint of beer, loved to drink, and it is what it is," he revealed.

"People go through different things in life and we all have our crosses to bear. I’ve got mine to bear.”

Read more: Captain Tom's family slash asking price for seven-bed house by £250k - and scrub NHS hero's name from listing

Read more: Two-year-old boy dies after incident at nursery as police launch urgent investigation

Tommy also shared the perils of going through a public break up in the midst of addiction, revealing his anguish at being painted as a villain online.

“I’m 25 years old. I went through a lot and my break up was in front of the whole world,” he said.

“I was on Good Morning and This Morning, but the amount of hate I’ve received from people — [the presenters] didn’t even allude to it. That was the most annoying and upsetting thing.

"Not once did anyone say, ‘Oh he might be going through something a bit more serious; he might be in a bad spot’.

"Not one person said that. And I was going through a terrible time drinking every day,” he explained.

National Television Awards 2020 - VIP Arrivals. Picture: Getty

Fury's clarification follows recent reunion rumours, after he and Hague were spotted sharing a kiss on New Year’s Eve.

Molly-Mae and Fury, both 25, were spotted together at a party hosted by Manchester United star Luke Shaw in pictures shared by the Sun.

A source told the publication: “Things are still delicate but they’ve had some long, difficult conversations over the past few weeks and, finally, are in a great place.

“Molly-Mae decided to invite Tommy fairly last minute. It was all very low-key.

“The pair were very flirty all night and it’s clear their physical attraction remains strong.

"They were all over each other as the compère counted down to midnight — it was very cute to see.

“But Molly-Mae isn’t ready to launch into something officially yet. She has been very hurt in the past six months, and understandably feels pretty burned.”

during a press conference at Leonardo London. Picture date: Tuesday November 19, 2024. Picture: Alamy

The source added: “Tommy’s done lots of work on himself mentally and physically, and is happy to take things slowly.

“They have their daughter to consider so obviously hope to make things work long-term.”

The pair shocked fans when they announced their split in August in an icy social media statement.

The full statement reads: "After five years of being together, I never imagined our story would end, especially not in this way."I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy's relationship has come to an end."

"I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter."

"I want to thank you all for the love you have shown us over the last five years.

"You have all been part of our journey and I feel it's right to share this with you all.

"Whilst I attempt to navigate the coming days and weeks please kindly respect my privacy over this difficult time, I'll be back when it feels right. Molly-Mae x."