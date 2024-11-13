Review into 'completely disproportionate' train fare prosecutions ordered by government

The UK Government has ordered a review into rail fare prosecutions following claims of heavy-handed actions by train operators. Picture: Alamy

By EJ Ward

The government has ordered a review of train fare prosecutions following claims of heavy-handed actions by train operators.

Transport Secretary Louise Haigh announced on Wednesday that the Office of Rail and Road (ORR), the industry regulator, will examine the handling of suspected fare evasion. This review will assess whether ticketing terms and conditions are clear enough for passengers and determine when prosecution is appropriate.

The move comes after thousands of rail fare prosecutions were declared void after a court case.

The Rail Delivery Group, an industry body, estimates that fare evasion costs Britain’s railways approximately £240 million each year.

Ms Haigh said: "Make no mistake, deliberate fare-dodging has no place on our railways and must be tackled, but innocent people shouldn't feel like a genuine mistake will land them in court.

"An independent review is the right course of action, and will help restore passengers' confidence in the system.

"It is clear that ticketing is far too complicated, with a labyrinth of different fares and prices which can be confusing for passengers.

"That's why we have committed to the biggest overhaul of our railways in a generation, including simplifying fares to make travelling by train easier."

Stephanie Tobyn, ORR’s director of strategy, policy, and reform, welcomed the opportunity to conduct the review, stating, “It’s essential that passengers are treated fairly and consistently, while also balancing the legitimate interests of operators and taxpayers in revenue protection.”

Ms Haigh encouraged the ORR to seek input from independent experts, including legal specialists and passenger advocates.

Recent cases have raised concerns over passengers facing prosecution for minor fare discrepancies. Sam Williamson, an engineering graduate, feared a criminal record and substantial fines after Government-owned operator Northern prosecuted him for an accidental £1.90 underpayment caused by using a railcard at the wrong time.

Northern dropped the case following media coverage, and the Department for Transport has since instructed the operator to review its ticketing policy, leading to the withdrawal of similar cases and a commitment to reassess past actions.

Speaking after the case Williamson said that 'fines in the hundreds and a criminal record are completely disproportionate' as train operators have 'easier and better tools available to them'.

Transport Focus chief executive Alex Robertson supported the review, highlighting passenger frustration with the confusing ticketing system and urging fair treatment for those who make honest mistakes.

He added, “Fare evasion costs hundreds of millions annually – funds that could enhance services for passengers. Fair and balanced revenue protection will build trust and confidence in the rail system.”