Christmas getaway chaos as Heathrow Airport axes 90 flights & delays 200 due to ‘severe gales’

By Henry Moore

Dozens of flights have been cancelled at Heathrow Airport amid ‘severe gales’ as millions of Brits travel for Christmas.

33 flights were axed today and another 58 tomorrow as the Met Office warned of "severe winds" ahead of Christmas.

A Heathrow spokesperson said that "a small number of flights" have been cancelled on Saturday due to "strong winds and airspace restrictions".

The statement added: "This will ensure the vast majority of passengers can still safely travel as planned.

"We know how important travel at this time of year is and have extra colleagues on hand in our terminals to support people on their journeys.

"We encourage passengers to check in with their airlines for the latest information about their flights."

It comes after the airport said it expects this year to bring the "busiest" Christmas on record.

It said 2024 is likely to smash the 6.7 million travellers who went through Heathrow in December 2023.

Heathrow chief executive Thomas Woldbye said: “This year has been all about providing high levels of service for record amounts of passengers at Heathrow, and November was no different.

“As we embrace the festive season, our focus remains on ensuring smooth, joyful journeys – whether it is helping passengers get away for Christmas to reunite with their loved ones, or making sure cargo reaches its destination on time.”

Windy on Saturday morning with severe coastal gales in the northwest and a risk of damaging gusts in northwest Scotland later⚠️



Yellow weather warnings have been issued across parts of the UK with 85mph winds forecast over the weekend.

Yellow weather warnings have been issued across parts of the UK with 85mph winds forecast over the weekend.

Yellow warnings for wind have been issued in the North West and the North East, Scotland and parts of Wales and Northern Ireland from 7am on Saturday to 9pm on Sunday.

Sunday's warning will also include London, the South East and South West, the East and West Midlands, Yorkshire and all of Wales and Northern Ireland.

Westerly winds are forecast to pick up over Saturday with 50-60mph gusts expected, with a small chance of some reaching 80mph.

The Met Office said: "The strongest winds are expected across the far north of Scotland on Saturday afternoon and evening, with the potential for gusts in excess of 80mph in coastal districts including Orkney.

"Dangerous coastal conditions can be expected too, with large waves an additional hazard, especially in respect to causeways.

"This period of strong winds may lead to some transport disruption, including ferry delays or cancellations.

"Frequent blustery showers will also be a feature on Saturday and may merge into a longer spell of rain for a time in the far north and north-west.

"Showers could turn to several centimetres of snow on the hills in the north-west of Scotland from Saturday evening into Sunday.

"Some sleet, snow and hail may fall at lower levels and produce icy conditions by Sunday morning."

