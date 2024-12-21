Christmas getaway chaos as Heathrow Airport axes 90 flights & delays 200 due to ‘severe gales’

21 December 2024, 15:00 | Updated: 21 December 2024, 15:10

Father Christmas waits at T5 Heathrow Airport, London.
Father Christmas waits at T5 Heathrow Airport, London. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Dozens of flights have been cancelled at Heathrow Airport amid ‘severe gales’ as millions of Brits travel for Christmas.

33 flights were axed today and another 58 tomorrow as the Met Office warned of "severe winds" ahead of Christmas.

A Heathrow spokesperson said that "a small number of flights" have been cancelled on Saturday due to "strong winds and airspace restrictions".

The statement added: "This will ensure the vast majority of passengers can still safely travel as planned.

"We know how important travel at this time of year is and have extra colleagues on hand in our terminals to support people on their journeys.

"We encourage passengers to check in with their airlines for the latest information about their flights."

Terminal 3 at Heathrow airport duringthe Christmas getaway for many travellers
Terminal 3 at Heathrow airport duringthe Christmas getaway for many travellers. Picture: Alamy

It comes after the airport said it expects this year to bring the "busiest" Christmas on record.

It said 2024 is likely to smash the 6.7 million travellers who went through Heathrow in December 2023.

Heathrow chief executive Thomas Woldbye said: “This year has been all about providing high levels of service for record amounts of passengers at Heathrow, and November was no different.

“As we embrace the festive season, our focus remains on ensuring smooth, joyful journeys – whether it is helping passengers get away for Christmas to reunite with their loved ones, or making sure cargo reaches its destination on time.”

Yellow weather warnings have been issued across parts of the UK with 85mph winds forecast over the weekend.

Yellow warnings for wind have been issued in the North West and the North East, Scotland and parts of Wales and Northern Ireland from 7am on Saturday to 9pm on Sunday.

Sunday's warning will also include London, the South East and South West, the East and West Midlands, Yorkshire and all of Wales and Northern Ireland.

Westerly winds are forecast to pick up over Saturday with 50-60mph gusts expected, with a small chance of some reaching 80mph.

The Met Office said: "The strongest winds are expected across the far north of Scotland on Saturday afternoon and evening, with the potential for gusts in excess of 80mph in coastal districts including Orkney.

"Dangerous coastal conditions can be expected too, with large waves an additional hazard, especially in respect to causeways.

"This period of strong winds may lead to some transport disruption, including ferry delays or cancellations.

"Frequent blustery showers will also be a feature on Saturday and may merge into a longer spell of rain for a time in the far north and north-west.

"Showers could turn to several centimetres of snow on the hills in the north-west of Scotland from Saturday evening into Sunday.

"Some sleet, snow and hail may fall at lower levels and produce icy conditions by Sunday morning."

This is a breaking story, more follows...

Many Britons now bank using an app

High street banking chain set to close 101 branches in 2025 - is yours on the list?

Fearne Cotton shares update on social media after getting benign tumours removed

Fearne Cotton shares update on social media after getting benign tumours removed

Nine-year-old among five killed in Germany Christmas market attack

Nine-year-old among five killed in Germany Christmas market attack

German market

Death toll rises to five after car driven into Christmas market in Germany

Jenna Chan was killed last month in the horrific accident

British schoolgirl, 15, killed by boat propeller while snorkelling on Maldives school trip

APTOPIX Congress Budget

US Senate passes government funding bill to avoid shutdown

Blake Lively sues It Ends With Us star Justin Baldoni for sexual harassment

Blake Lively sues It Ends With Us star Justin Baldoni for sexual harassment

Former Syrian soldiers

Ex-Syrian soldiers report to new rulers in hope of amnesty

The bed sits cramped at the top of the stairs.

Fury as landlord charges £1,000 per month for flat with 'bedroom' at the top of the stairs and tiny 'lounge' underneath

Pope Francis

Pope Francis reprimands Vatican staff for gossiping

Prince Andrew boasted of getting account at Chinese state-owned bank in 2008

Prince Andrew boasted of getting account at Chinese state-owned bank in 2008

In pictures: Thousands gather at Stonehenge to mark the shortest day of the year

In pictures: Thousands gather at Stonehenge to mark the shortest day of the year

Tesla Cybertrucks

Tesla recalls almost 700,000 vehicles due to tyre warning light problem

Designer runs 2km to retrieve snatched phone - and finds six more stashed in hedge

Designer runs 2km to retrieve snatched phone - and finds six more stashed in hedge

Israel Mideast Tensions Yemen

16 injured after rocket fired from Yemen hits Tel Aviv

Nine-year-old among five confirmed dead after more than 200 injured in Christmas market attack as suspect named

Nine-year-old among five confirmed dead after more than 200 injured in Christmas market attack as suspect named

England World Cup winner dies aged 88 as tributes flood in

England World Cup winner dies aged 88 as tributes flood in

William and Kate to launch mental health programme in Sandringham

William and Kate to launch mental health programme in Sandringham

Forensic officers work on a damaged car

Germany mourns victims after BMW driven into Christmas market

Local officials look at damage in Kazan

Ukrainian drones target Russian city 600 miles from the front line

Everything we know about Germany Christmas market attack and arrested Saudi doctor so far

Everything we know about Germany Christmas market attack and arrested Saudi doctor so far

Jack Whitehall and Roxy Horner

Roxy Horner says she 'utterly blessed' as she announces engagement to Jack Whitehall

Number of deaths could continue to rise, official warns, after car ploughs into crowd at Christmas market killing four

Number of deaths could continue to rise, official warns, after car ploughs into crowd at Christmas market killing four
55 drivers arrested for drug driving daily - as transport secretary hints at law change

55 drivers arrested for drug driving daily - as transport secretary hints at law change

At least two people dead after car driven into crowd at German Christmas market

At least two people dead after car driven into crowd at German Christmas market

Indonesians mark two decades since Boxing Day tsunami

Indonesians mark two decades since Boxing Day tsunami

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

King Charles visited Walthamstow on Friday with Queen Camilla

Charles jokes he's 'still alive' on visit to east London, with cancer treatment to continue into next year
Princess Michael breaks both wrists in shocking accident at Kensington Palace

Princess Michael breaks both wrists in shocking accident at Kensington Palace

King Charles

King's cancer treatment to 'continue into next year' as Palace 'optimistic' about his health

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer's 'Plan for Change' hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Lateness isn't just inconvenient - it's unacceptable

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect

