Tube walkout to begin within hours: London Underground set for week-long shutdown after last-ditch pay talks collapse

Tube action will start from 6pm tonight. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

Tube strikes planned across London next week will go ahead after last-ditch talks broke down this afternoon, the RMT union has said.

An RMT union spokesperson said: "TFL has failed to avert this strike by not offering a deal that was acceptable to our members on London Underground.

"We do not take strike action lightly but we are determined to get a negotiated settlement on pay, travel facilities and a grading structure that means our members will not lose out."

The action will begin tonight at 6pm when maintenance train workers at Ruislip Depot will walk out for 24 hours.

There will be 'little to no service' on the Tube next week. Picture: Getty

Control staff will then walk out on Sunday for 24 hours, before nearly 10,000 RMT members will strike across the Tube from Monday to Wednesday.

Between Tuesday and Thursday, service controllers and signallers will walk out.

Meanwhile, between Monday and Wednesday, station staff and train operators will go on strike.

All Tube lines are expected to be running a good service by midday on Friday, TfL has said.

The strike will last nearly a week. Picture: Getty

The Overground, DLR and Elizabeth line will run throughout the week, though TfL has warned disruption at some stations is likely.