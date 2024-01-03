Tube commuters braced for travel chaos next week as RMT strike will lead to 'little to no service' for days

3 January 2024, 08:11 | Updated: 3 January 2024, 08:33

Tube strikes are set to bring days of disruption
Tube strikes are set to bring days of disruption. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Londoners are braced for days of disruption as strike action on the Tube will result in "little to no" service next week.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Members of the RMT union will strike on separate days - depending on which part of the network they work in - between January 5 and 12.

Commuters have been told to travel only "if their journey is essential" next week.

On Sunday, January 7, the Tube will stop running earlier than usual, with customers asked to try and finish their journeys by 5.30pm. Services to the Emirates stadium will run longer for Arsenal's game against Liverpool.

Severe disruption is then expected between January 8 and January 11, with little or no service.

Then, on Friday, services will begin later than usual. A good service should start running by midday.

Read more: NHS cancellations to surpass one million as junior doctors begin longest strike in NHS history

Tube strikes are set to cause mass disruption next week
Tube strikes are set to cause mass disruption next week. Picture: Alamy

The disruption is caused by engineering and maintenance workers walking out on January 5 and 6, then control centre staff and power and control workers will strike on January 7 and 8.

All fleet workers will take action on January 8, while signallers and service controllers will strike on January 9 and 11.

All fleet, station and train workers will then walk out on January 10.

The Elizabeth Line and DLR should be unaffected, along with the London Overground, trams and buses.

But they could be busier due to commuters using them instead of the Underground.

The RMT is striking over an ongoing pay dispute.

Read more: Woman who lost arm and leg after being run over by two Tube trains pays £17,000 for prosthetic after NHS delays

Past Tube strikes have shuttered stations
Past Tube strikes have shuttered stations. Picture: Alamy

The union's general secretary, Mick Lynch, said when the strike was called last month that senior managers in London's transport network were "raking it in" while his members get "modest, below-inflation offers".

Transport for London's chief operating officer Glynn Barton said their 5% pay offer, which union members voted to strike over, is "the most we can afford".

"We are disappointed that RMT is planning strike action in response to our offer of a 5% pay increase," he said.

"We encourage the RMT to engage with us to avoid disruption for Londoners. We would like to advise anyone travelling during the strike days to check before they travel."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Alex Batty has revealed he believes he will never see his mother again

Alex Batty feared mother and grandad would be 'locked up' - and doubts he'll ever see them again after leaving France

Russian firefighters extinguish burning cars after shelling in Belgorod

Ukraine sets sights on Russian border region

A police officer and dog search a collapsed house in Wajima

‘Race against time’ in hunt for survivors after Japan earthquakes leave 62 dead

The apartment building in Beirut where Saleh Arouri died

Killing of senior Hamas figure raises fears Middle East conflict could expand

Junior doctors are on strike

Why are junior doctors striking for six days, and how does it affect patients? Longest-ever NHS strikes explained

Police and firefighters with the burnt-out Japanese coast guard plane

Japanese officials begin on-site inquiries after fatal crash at Tokyo airport

Supermarket inflation has dropped

Supermarket inflation drops at fastest monthly rate ever after families spend record amounts on groceries over Christmas

Storm Henk aftermath with Nick Ferrari

Warning of winter storms battering Britain coming 'thick and fast' as UK wakes up to night of Storm Henk destruction

An Israeli soldier in a tunnel found underneath Gaza's al-Shifa hospital

‘US confident militant groups used Gaza hospital in campaign against Israel’

Junior doctors are striking, and an NHS hospital boss has warned of the impact on patients

Hospital boss warns of six-day doctors strikes’ ‘huge impact’ on patients as he urges union and ministers to find a deal

South Korean police raid the knife attack suspect's office

South Korea police raid home of suspect who stabbed opposition leader in neck

Luke Littler

Breakfast of champions? Teen darts star Luke Littler reveals daily diet that has powered him to World Championship final

Police and paramedics were called to Primrose Hill in north London at about 11.40pm where they found Harry.

Grandfather of Harry Pitman says family is 'in a daze' since teen stabbed to death on Primrose Hill on New Year's Eve

Storm Henk brought chaos

Storm Henk's night of destruction: Trees felled after 94mph winds blast UK, as travel woes continue into Wednesday

Japan Earthquake

Death toll from Japan earthquakes rises to 62 with fears for those still trapped

Jack Diamond 'raped and sexually assaulted a woman from Tinder', a court has heard.

Sunderland footballer Jack Diamond ‘raped woman he met on dating app’ after 'promising just to cuddle'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Junior doctors are set to begin the longest period of industrial action in NHS history.

NHS cancellations to surpass one million as junior doctors begin longest strike in NHS history
South Bank Sky Arts Awards

Trial of man accused of Salman Rushdie attack may be delayed by author’s memoir

Election 2024 Trump Insurrection Amendment

Trump appeals against Maine decision barring him from ballot over Capitol attack

Darts sensation Luke Littler has revealed how he would spend the winnings of the World Darts Championship final.

Luke ‘the Nuke’ Littler reveals his modest spending plans if he pockets £500,000 World Darts Championship prize
Lebanon Blast

Hamas says top official killed in explosion south of Beirut

Harvard President

Harvard president resigns amid antisemitism and plagiarism claims

Luke Littler is the youngest ever World Darts Championship finalist.

Luke Littler, 16, becomes youngest World Darts Championship finalist after triumph over Rob Cross
Colorado Court Attack

Gunman breaks into Colorado Supreme Court building

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 01: Carrie Bernans attends Los Angeles premiere of Fox Searchlight Pictures “Empire of Light” at Samuel Goldwyn T

Black Panther actress Carrie Bernans identified as pedestrian hurt in crash

Police and paramedics were called to Primrose Hill in north London at about 11.40pm where they found Harry.

Heartbroken mother of Harry Pitman joins 100 mourners at vigil for her son after he was killed on New Year's Eve

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Andrew set to be named in new court papers relating to Jeffrey Epstein

Prince Andrew set to be named in court papers relating to Jeffrey Epstein - but will not face another sex assault trial
William and Kate shared never-before-seen images

William and Kate share never-before-seen pictures of family in royal 2023 roundup video

The biggest stories of 2023.

The biggest stories of 2023: Mystery disappearances, the Coronation and the start of the Israel-Hamas war

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors
Travel disruption

Dean Dunham explains what you're entitled to if your Christmas travel plans are disrupted amid festive chaos
Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit