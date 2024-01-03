Tube commuters braced for travel chaos next week as RMT strike will lead to 'little to no service' for days

Tube strikes are set to bring days of disruption.

By Will Taylor

Londoners are braced for days of disruption as strike action on the Tube will result in "little to no" service next week.

Members of the RMT union will strike on separate days - depending on which part of the network they work in - between January 5 and 12.

Commuters have been told to travel only "if their journey is essential" next week.

On Sunday, January 7, the Tube will stop running earlier than usual, with customers asked to try and finish their journeys by 5.30pm. Services to the Emirates stadium will run longer for Arsenal's game against Liverpool.

Severe disruption is then expected between January 8 and January 11, with little or no service.

Then, on Friday, services will begin later than usual. A good service should start running by midday.

Tube strikes are set to cause mass disruption next week.

The disruption is caused by engineering and maintenance workers walking out on January 5 and 6, then control centre staff and power and control workers will strike on January 7 and 8.

All fleet workers will take action on January 8, while signallers and service controllers will strike on January 9 and 11.

All fleet, station and train workers will then walk out on January 10.

The Elizabeth Line and DLR should be unaffected, along with the London Overground, trams and buses.

But they could be busier due to commuters using them instead of the Underground.

The RMT is striking over an ongoing pay dispute.

Past Tube strikes have shuttered stations.

The union's general secretary, Mick Lynch, said when the strike was called last month that senior managers in London's transport network were "raking it in" while his members get "modest, below-inflation offers".

Transport for London's chief operating officer Glynn Barton said their 5% pay offer, which union members voted to strike over, is "the most we can afford".

"We are disappointed that RMT is planning strike action in response to our offer of a 5% pay increase," he said.

"We encourage the RMT to engage with us to avoid disruption for Londoners. We would like to advise anyone travelling during the strike days to check before they travel."