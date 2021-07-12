Two arrested after teenager is fatally stabbed in 'moped incident'

Police have arrested two people after the stabbing. Picture: Google Maps

By Will Taylor

Two men have been arrested after a 16-year-old boy was fatally stabbed in Croydon.

Police were called out by staff at a south London hospital after the teenager was taken there by a private vehicle, the Met said.

He had been stabbed a short time earlier in Bensham Manor Road in Thornton Heath.

The unnamed victim died in hospital on Sunday and his next of kin have been informed.

A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder in Croydon on Monday.

A 22-year-old man was also arrested at the same address on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Detective Chief Inspector Kate Blackburn said: "I am directly appealing for information from anyone who may have witnessed the incident and is able to help us with our inquiries.

"We are especially urging anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage from in or around Bensham Manor Road at around 2.45pm on Friday afternoon to get in touch with us.

"We believe the victim was stabbed in Bensham Manor Road following an incident with two people riding a moped.

"As such, we are also urging people to think back and consider if they may have seen the moped before or after the stabbing or have knowledge of the incident.

"No matter how insignificant the information may seem to you, please contact the police as soon as possible.

"I appreciate the local community's support and understanding while we continue to conduct our inquiries.

"At this stage of the investigation I do not believe that this murder is linked to any other homicides or other violent incidents."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 using reference 4198/09jul. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.