Two men charged over alleged assault on Prince Andrew heckler

2 October 2022, 19:04

Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged assault on a man who "heckled" the Duke of York
Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged assault on a man who "heckled" the Duke of York. Picture: Alamy/Supplied

By Emma Soteriou

Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged assault on a man who "heckled" Prince Andrew during the Queen's coffin procession in Edinburgh.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The incident happened at around 2.50pm on Monday September 12 when the late monarch's four children followed the hearse from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh.

A 22-year-old appeared to heckle Andrew as he walked behind the coffin and the two men, both aged 34, allegedly pulled him to the ground.

The 22-year-old man was previously charged with breach of the peace over the incident.

He was released by police on an undertaking to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.

Read more: Man charged with breaching the peace after heckling Prince Andrew in Edinburgh

Read more: First official photo released of smiling King and Queen Consort beside Prince William and Kate

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: "A 22-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with a breach of the peace on the Royal Mile around 2.50pm on Monday September 12.

"He was released on an undertaking to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal."

They added: "Two men, both aged 34, have been arrested and charged in connection with assault following an incident on the Royal Mile around 2.50 pm on Monday September 12 2022.

"A report will be sent for the consideration of the Procurator Fiscal."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Michael Gove has criticised the mini budget

Ex-minister Michael Gove blasts Truss over 'non-Conservative' plans to pay for tax cuts with borrowing

Jake Berry said people "can either cut their consumption or they can get a higher salary",

Conservative Party chairman sparks anger by telling people ‘earn more money’ if they are struggling with bills

The Chancellor is reported to have gone to a champagne reception with hedge fund bosses after the mini-budget

PM defends Chancellor’s 'drinks evening with financiers' after mini-Budget

Tens of thousands of people took part in the 2022 London Marathon

40,000 people take to the capital’s streets for the 2022 London Marathon

Dame Prue Leith admitted she drowned a bag of kittens when she was a child

Prue Leith admits she drowned a bag of kittens when she was a child

At the start of Tory conference, another opinion poll showed Labour with a big lead over the Tories

Liz Truss admits she’s 'learned' from Budget turmoil but insists 'status quo' is not an option

Police fired tear gas at fans after a pitch invasion, leading to at least 170 deaths

Stampede at football match in Indonesia leaves at least 170 people dead

The activist carries out her dirty protest on the statue of Sir Tom Moore

'She's gone rogue': Father of protester who poured human waste on Captain Sir Tom Moore memorial says he's ashamed

Fighting is continuing in the east of Ukraine

Russian troops forced out of city in eastern Ukraine day after Putin's annexation

Liz Truss has defended her tax cutting plan

Truss insists her growth plan will succeed as Starmer calls on Tory rebels to work with Labour for 'economic sanity'

A smiling family portrait of the King, his son who is the first in line to the throne and their wives.

First official photo released of smiling King and Queen Consort beside Prince William and Kate

Sofiia Karkadym moved in with Tony Garnett and Lorna Garnett earlier this year.

Heartbroken refugee to return to Ukraine after being dumped by Brit boyfriend who left his family for her

A man has been charged over the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel

Man, 34, charged with the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, 9, after schoolgirl gunned down in family home

Thousands of protesters were marching in London today

Cost of living and eco protesters bring London to a halt as they block bridges while thousands march across UK

Daniel Grainger, the chairman of Young Conservative Network (YCN), said Birmingham was a 'dump' in a Tweet

Tory describes Birmingham as a ‘dump’ after ‘mugging attempt’

Keith's brother is hoping for answers 'within hours'

No human remains found as police continue search for Moors Murders victim Keith Bennett

Latest News

See more Latest News

Soldiers loyal to Captain Ibrahim Traore are cheered in the streets of Ouagadougou in Burkina Faso on Sunday

Ousted Burkina Faso leader offers resignation, say mediators

Football fans at a candle-lit vigil in Jakarta, Indonesia, for Arema FC Supporters who became victims of Saturday’s tragedy

Football world reacts to disaster at Indonesian stadium

Boyko Borissov

Centre-right GERB party forecast to win Bulgarian elections

A Ukrainian tank on the way to Siversk in the Donetsk region

Ukraine presses counter-offensive after Russian setback

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, centre, holds an application for 'accelerated accession to Nato' in Kyiv

Nine Nato members urge support for Ukraine after annexation

Police officers and soldiers stand in tear gas smoke at Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang, East Java, Indonesia

At least 125 killed as tear gas triggers crush at Indonesian football match

Richard Liu in 2014

Chinese billionaire settles US rape allegation

A small release from Nord Stream 2

Nord Stream 1 pipelines have stopped leaking, says Denmark

Supporters of Brazil’s former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva attend a campaign rally in Sao Paulo a day ahead of the country’s general election

Voting under way in highly polarised Brazilian election

The Pope

Pope appeals to Putin to end ‘spiral of violence’ in Ukraine

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

LBC

‘This is all hysteria’: Tory MP Marco Longhi defends mini-budget and slams media coverage

Liz Truss

'This is a crisis she dreamed up,' says David Lammy in impassioned rant against the PM

Molly Russell Inquest

Molly Russell Inquest: 'Some children will suffer it’s life isn’t it,' says caller rejecting online safeguarding
Sangita Myska delivers a scathing monologue on Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng's catastrophic economic plan

Sangita Myska delivers a scathing monologue on Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng's catastrophic economic plan
Mick Lynch RMT Strike

RMT head defends rail strikes and brands mini-budget an “ideological experiment”

Shelagh Fogarty slams Andrew Tate and his 'pals' for 'misogynistic, sexist hogwash'

'Absolute misogynistic and sexist hogwash': Shelagh Fogarty fumes over Andrew Tate's Instagram content
Tory

'All traditions are at best asleep and at worst destroyed': James O'Brien explores possibility of Labour govt
‘I didn't know the half of it’: Andrew Marr reflects on getting his 'voice back' during ‘tumultuous’ times

‘I didn't know the half of it’: Andrew Marr reflects on getting his 'voice back' during ‘tumultuous’ times
Iain Dale delivers brutal monologue on Liz Truss’ first weeks as PM

Iain Dale delivers brutal monologue on Liz Truss’ first weeks as PM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 29/09 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 29/09 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London