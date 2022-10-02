Two men charged over alleged assault on Prince Andrew heckler

By Emma Soteriou

Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged assault on a man who "heckled" Prince Andrew during the Queen's coffin procession in Edinburgh.

The incident happened at around 2.50pm on Monday September 12 when the late monarch's four children followed the hearse from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh.

A 22-year-old appeared to heckle Andrew as he walked behind the coffin and the two men, both aged 34, allegedly pulled him to the ground.

The 22-year-old man was previously charged with breach of the peace over the incident.

He was released by police on an undertaking to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: "A 22-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with a breach of the peace on the Royal Mile around 2.50pm on Monday September 12.

"He was released on an undertaking to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal."

They added: "Two men, both aged 34, have been arrested and charged in connection with assault following an incident on the Royal Mile around 2.50 pm on Monday September 12 2022.

"A report will be sent for the consideration of the Procurator Fiscal."