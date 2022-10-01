First official photo released of smiling King and Queen Consort beside Prince William and Kate

By Emma Soteriou

A smiling family portrait of the King, his son who is the first in line to the throne, and their wives has been released by Buckingham Palace.

The image was taken at Buckingham Palace on September 18 - just 10 days after Queen Elizabeth's death.

The senior royals are wearing black as the image was taken while they were in mourning for the Queen - leading the nation in grief while also carrying out official engagements.

Charles, 73, is standing with his left hand held in his pocket, while his right arm is gently tucked around Camilla's waist.

William, 40, who towers over Charles, stands proudly next to his father with wife Kate.

The photograph was taken before Charles and Camilla hosted a Buckingham Palace reception for world leaders on the eve of the Queen's funeral.

The guest list included US president Joe Biden and his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, Israel's president Isaac Herzog and France's president Emmanuel Macron who was joined by his wife.

Charles carrying out one of his first official audiences as king. Picture: Alamy

Images were also released on Saturday of Charles carrying out one of his first official audiences as monarch since royal mourning ended.

He greeted Ralph Gonsalves - the Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines - with a friendly handshake and a pat on the wrist as they met at Balmoral in Scotland.

Charles and Camilla are set to hold their first joint public engagement since royal mourning ended by visiting Dunfermline on Monday to mark it achieving city status.

They will attend an official council meeting at the City Chambers and visit Dunfermline Abbey in celebration of the new city status.

They will also host a reception at Edinburgh's Palace of Holyroodhouse to celebrate British South Asian communities.

Eight places were made cities, as part of celebrations marking the 70-year reign of the late monarch, after successfully bidding for the honour under the Platinum Jubilee Civic Honours Competition.