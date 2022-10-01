First official photo released of smiling King and Queen Consort beside Prince William and Kate

1 October 2022, 22:09 | Updated: 1 October 2022, 22:30

A smiling family portrait of the King, his son who is the first in line to the throne and their wives.
A smiling family portrait of the King, his son who is the first in line to the throne and their wives. Picture: Royal Family

By Emma Soteriou

A smiling family portrait of the King, his son who is the first in line to the throne, and their wives has been released by Buckingham Palace.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The image was taken at Buckingham Palace on September 18 - just 10 days after Queen Elizabeth's death.

The senior royals are wearing black as the image was taken while they were in mourning for the Queen - leading the nation in grief while also carrying out official engagements.

Charles, 73, is standing with his left hand held in his pocket, while his right arm is gently tucked around Camilla's waist.

William, 40, who towers over Charles, stands proudly next to his father with wife Kate.

The photograph was taken before Charles and Camilla hosted a Buckingham Palace reception for world leaders on the eve of the Queen's funeral.

The guest list included US president Joe Biden and his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, Israel's president Isaac Herzog and France's president Emmanuel Macron who was joined by his wife.

Read more: First coins featuring the image of King Charles unveiled by Royal Mint

Read more: Meghan Markle ‘furious’ over Wild About Harry Vanity Fair cover that she found ‘racist’

Charles carrying out one of his first official audiences as king
Charles carrying out one of his first official audiences as king. Picture: Alamy

Images were also released on Saturday of Charles carrying out one of his first official audiences as monarch since royal mourning ended.

He greeted Ralph Gonsalves - the Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines - with a friendly handshake and a pat on the wrist as they met at Balmoral in Scotland.

Charles and Camilla are set to hold their first joint public engagement since royal mourning ended by visiting Dunfermline on Monday to mark it achieving city status.

They will attend an official council meeting at the City Chambers and visit Dunfermline Abbey in celebration of the new city status.

They will also host a reception at Edinburgh's Palace of Holyroodhouse to celebrate British South Asian communities.

Eight places were made cities, as part of celebrations marking the 70-year reign of the late monarch, after successfully bidding for the honour under the Platinum Jubilee Civic Honours Competition.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Sofiia Karkadym moved in with Tony Garnett and Lorna Garnett earlier this year.

Heartbroken refugee to return to Ukraine after being dumped by Brit boyfriend who left his family for her

A man has been charged over the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel

Man, 34, charged with the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, 9, after schoolgirl gunned down in family home

Thousands of protesters were marching in London today

Cost of living and eco protesters bring London to a halt as they block bridges while thousands march across UK

Daniel Grainger, the chairman of Young Conservative Network (YCN), said Birmingham was a 'dump' in a Tweet

Tory describes Birmingham as a ‘dump’ after ‘mugging attempt’

Keith's brother is hoping for answers 'within hours'

No human remains found as police continue search for Moors Murders victim Keith Bennett

Meghan and Harry found the 2017 magazine cover 'racist,' it is claimed

Meghan Markle ‘furious’ over Wild About Harry Vanity Fair cover that she found ‘racist’

At least 30 people have died in Hurricane Ian

At least 30 people dead after Hurricane Ian leaves trail of destruction in Florida

An inquest has begun into the death of Molly Russell

Online safety must not be an afterthought: Prince William’s plea following death of Molly Russell

Passengers are being told to only travel if "absolutely necessary"

Only 11 per cent of trains to run as four unions join forces for biggest rail strike this year

Liz Truss has admitted her mini-budget caused 'disruption'

Truss admits mini budget caused 'disruption' but says Government is 'on your side'

Kwasi Kwarteng has defended his mini budget despite turmoil in the markets

Kwarteng vows to curb spending but doubles down on mini budget despite days of market turmoil

A soldier who took part in the Queen's funeral procession has been fond dead at Hyde Park Barracks

'Lovely' soldier, 18, who walked with Queen's coffin during funeral procession found dead at London barracks

An activist who attached himself to the goalpost at an Everton match has been handed a six-week prison sentence.

Climate change activist who tied himself to goalpost at Premier League match given six-week prison sentence

Exclusive
Labour could join forces with a number of Tory MPs to change parts of Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng's mini budget

'Multiple' Tory MPs may join forces with Labour to bring down parts of mini budget, writes Lewis Goodall

Police have arrested a 40-year-old man in connection with the murder of Liverpool schoolgirl Olivia Pratt-Korbel.

11th person arrested in connection with murder of 9-year-old shooting victim Olivia Pratt-Korbel

A review into Owami Davies has found cops didn't visit the student nurse's family’s home until 20 hours after she'd been reported missing.

Officers took 20 hours to visit home of missing student nurse Owami Davies, Police review finds

Latest News

See more Latest News

Coup leaders

Protesters attack French embassy in Burkina Faso after coup

Barcelona demonstration

Catalans commemorate fifth anniversary of failed breakaway

Someone casts a ballot

Latvia’s centrists predicted to win national vote

Kashmir cinema

Cinema opens in Kashmiri city after 14 years – but few turn up

The gas leak

Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline ‘appears to have stopped leaking’

Hurricane Ian wreckage

Dozens dead as Hurricane Ian devastates parts of Florida and South Carolina

Russia Ukraine War

Russia withdraws troops after Ukrainian forces encircle key city

Giorgia Meloni

Italy’s Meloni vows to put national energy interests first

Artillery craters are seen in the field

At least 20 killed as Russian forces bomb evacuation convoy in Ukraine

Latvians mark their ballots at a polling station in Riga

Latvia goes to polls in election influenced by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sangita Myska delivers a scathing monologue on Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng's catastrophic economic plan

Sangita Myska delivers a scathing monologue on Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng's catastrophic economic plan
Mick Lynch RMT Strike

RMT head defends rail strikes and brands mini-budget an “ideological experiment”

Shelagh Fogarty slams Andrew Tate and his 'pals' for 'misogynistic, sexist hogwash'

'Absolute misogynistic and sexist hogwash': Shelagh Fogarty fumes over Andrew Tate's Instagram content
Tory

'All traditions are at best asleep and at worst destroyed': James O'Brien explores possibility of Labour govt
‘I didn't know the half of it’: Andrew Marr reflects on getting his 'voice back' during ‘tumultuous’ times

‘I didn't know the half of it’: Andrew Marr reflects on getting his 'voice back' during ‘tumultuous’ times
Iain Dale delivers brutal monologue on Liz Truss’ first weeks as PM

Iain Dale delivers brutal monologue on Liz Truss’ first weeks as PM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 29/09 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 29/09 | Watch again

Andrew Marr said the idea of Ms Truss being ousted is deranged

Marr: It's deranged to think Truss will be ousted - but a sudden political collapse is perfectly possible
'You could almost hear her cogs whirring': James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' 'catrusstrophic' radio interviews

'You could almost hear her cogs whirring': James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' 'catrusstrophic' radio interviews
Tom Swarbrick

‘There is going to be hell to pay,’ says Tom Swarbrick in scolding lecture against disgraced government

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London