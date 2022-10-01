Meghan Markle ‘furious’ over Wild About Harry Vanity Fair cover that she found ‘racist’

Meghan and Harry found the 2017 magazine cover 'racist,' it is claimed. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Meghan Markle was furious with a cover issue of Vanity Far because she thought a headline about her relationship with Prince Harry was ‘racist’ according to claims in a new book.

The Duchess of Sussex was reportedly angered with the October 2017 issue of the mag, which bore the headline “She’s Just Wild about Harry.”

The anger stemmed from the fact that the title is the same as a number performed by Judy Garland and Mickey Rooney in the 1939 film Babes in Arms in which dancers in blackface performed.

She was also reportedly unhappy at the cover photo used of her and “thought the story was negative,” it is claimed.

“They [Harry and Meghan] tried to get it changed online, because [they thought] it had been racially motivated,” a source told author Valentine Low.

“She was upset that it was about Harry, not about her.”

It also emerged today that Harry and Meghan have parted ways with their US-based PR firm Sunshine Sachs.

Meghan had worked with the firm since her days as an actress and is understood to be close friends with senior partner Keleigh Thomas Morgan, who attended the royal wedding.

A source told the Daily Mail: “This is a really big deal for Meghan. She takes the view that she doesn’t need to pay an outside firm a lot of money to do PR for her and Harry anymore.”

The firm played a key role in the Sussexes move to California.