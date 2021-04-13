UK Covid-19 death toll reaches 150,000, ONS data confirms

13 April 2021, 09:55 | Updated: 13 April 2021, 10:17

150,000 people have died from Covid in the UK, new figures have shown
150,000 people have died from Covid in the UK, new figures have shown. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

150,000 people have died from Covid-19 in the UK since the start of the pandemic, newly released data has confirmed.

The Office for National Statistics said there have now been 150,418 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate up to April 2.

This includes a further 450 in the week leading to that date - a drop of 350 compared to the seven days before that.

Read more: Covid memorial wall organisers hail response to 'astonishing' artwork

It also comes as England continues its vaccine roll out, and from today the over-45s are being encouraged to book their jab.

Boris Johnson hailed the "hugely significant milestone", which means all in the nine priority groups, which also covers the clinically vulnerable and healthcare workers, have had the chance to receive a dose.

It had planned to do this by April 15 and that means the UK is on course to offer every adult a vaccine by the end of July.

Now, the Joint Committee on Vaccine and Immunisation will set out how the vaccine programme will be completed, with people in their late 40s expected to be offered a jab from this week.

Mr Johnson said: "We have now passed another hugely significant milestone in our vaccine programme by offering jabs to everyone in the nine highest risk groups.

The Government said a further 13 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Monday, bringing their tally to 127,100

The Government also said that, as of 9am on Monday, there had been a further 3,568 lab-confirmed cases in the UK.

It brings the total to 4,373,343.

More to follow...

Latest News

See more Latest News

Chinese ships in the South China Sea

Philippine officials summon Chinese ambassador over reef dispute
A protester in Minneapolis

Second night of protests in Minneapolis after black man killed by police
Gross domestic product (GDP) in the UK grew by 0.4% in February

UK economy grew in February during third national lockdown

Plans to dump nuclear waterwaste into the Pacific Ocean have been met by protests

Japan to release more than one million tonnes of radioactive water into ocean
People wait for their turn to be administered Covishield vaccine at a government hospital in Hyderabad, India

India suffers worst coronavirus surge, with world vaccine supply hit
A healthcare worker collects a mouth swab sample from a man at a road side testing centre in New Delhi

Worst surge in Covid cases hits India plunging vaccine exports to UK into doubt

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison
How could vaccine passports work in the UK?

Vaccine passports: How will they work and will they be needed for the pub next week?
Boris Johnson will lead a press conference from 5pm today

Coronavirus: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference and what will he say?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Caller 'shocked' by people not wearing masks in barber shops as lockdown eases

Caller 'shocked' by people not wearing masks in barber shops as lockdown eases
Dragons' Den star Theo Paphitis hails 'exhilarating' reopening of non-essential retail in England

Dragons' Den star Theo Paphitis hails 'exhilarating' reopening of non-essential retail in England
James O'Brien caller warns David Cameron's actions are 'tip of the iceberg'

James O'Brien caller: David Cameron's actions are 'tip of the iceberg' for the Tories
Nick Ferrari has previously questioned the safety of smart motorways

Smart motorways: Bereaved wife fighting to stop others suffering
Caller takes 18 days annual leave to go to gym as lockdown eases

Caller takes 18 days annual leave to spend in gym as lockdown eases
Pub owners urge Government to guarantee full easing of restrictions by June

Pub owners urge Government to guarantee full easing of restrictions by June

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London