Temperatures to hit 'mid to high 30s' next month with 40C predicted only if an 'extreme event' takes place

29 June 2023, 15:09 | Updated: 29 June 2023, 15:36

The temperature could approach 40C
The temperature could approach 40C. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Britain could see temperatures climb to the mid-to-high 30Cs in July but a repeat of last year's 40C days would take an "extreme event".

The mercury has fallen slightly in the UK as June draws to a close but a Met Office spokesman said it "would not be a shock" to see the hotter weather return in a matter of weeks.

It may not happen in the first part of next month, but temperatures in the mid-to-high 30Cs are going to be more frequent in summer, Graham Madge said.

But there is only a very slim chance we will see temperatures reach 40C.

"We have a chance of warmer conditions and we have seen to that anyway with climate change," Met Office senior spokesman Grahame Madge told The Mirror.

"Over the first half of July there is not a strong indicator of hot weather.

Britain could soon be basking in hot temperatures
Britain could soon be basking in hot temperatures. Picture: Alamy

"We have to remember that there is currently a one per cent chance of 40C temperatures in our climate. For mid to high 30Cs we could get that and they are becoming more frequent.

"But for 40C it is always going to be an extreme event even with weather change."

He added that hot weather is not being forecast over the coming week, but after that there are "signs" the warm weather will come back.

The South East is likely to be the hottest part of the UK.

"Temperatures of 30C to 35C are more typical now which we have seen I think in five of the last 10 years but they are still not guaranteed," he said.

Brits are unlikely to be sizzling under 40C temperatures next month
Brits are unlikely to be sizzling under 40C temperatures next month. Picture: Alamy

"We have seen 32.2C twice this month and 30C temperatures are likely looking at the three month projection with the south east being the hottest.

"Before the industrial revolution our climate was not capable of creating temperatures of 40C and even now it is not a regular thing but it will be by the end of the century."

The Met Office has said temperatures could begin rising from Wednesday, July 12.

This means heatwaves - defined as when heat exceeds temperatures ranging from 25C to 28C, depending on the area of the UK, for three days - are more likely.

