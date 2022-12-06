UK 'sleepwalking' into food supply crisis and egg shortages 'could just be the start', farmers union warns

The National Farmers' Union (NFU) has called for government intervention to help primary producers who face severe strains due to spiralling fertiliser, feed and fuel costs. Picture: Alamy / LBC

By Chris Samuel

The UK is 'sleepwalking' into a food supply crisis and egg shortages "could just be the start", the farmers and growers union has warned.

The National Farmers' Union (NFU) has called for government intervention to help primary producers who face severe strains due to spiralling fertiliser, feed and fuel costs.

"Shoppers up and down the country have for decades had a guaranteed supply of high-quality affordable food produced to some of the highest animal welfare, environmental and food safety standards in the world," its president Minette Batters told the BBC.

"But British food is under threat... at a time when global volatility is threatening the stability of the world's food production, food security and energy security.

"I fear the country is sleepwalking into further food supply crises, with the future of British fruit and vegetable supplies in trouble."

She said threats to the food supply in the UK mean egg shortages seen this this year "could just be the start".

As a precautionary measure, supermarket chains brought in temporary buying limits on eggs last month, with supply impacted by bird flu and and rising costs.

The British Poultry Council told MPs recently that of the 8.5 million turkeys produced for the Christmas period, 1.6 million had died of bird flu or been culled.

cucumbers, pears, and tomatoes, could be among the next shopping items affected by supply issues as they all come from energy-intensive crops. Picture: Alamy

Ahead of an emergency press conference today, the union said cucumbers, pears, and tomatoes, could be among the next shopping items affected by supply issues as they all come from energy-intensive crops.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said Britain has a high degree of food security, which is"built on supply from diverse sources".

These include strong domestic production as well as imports via stable trade routes, the department said.

According to the Institute of Grocery Distribution (IGD), in early 2023 the food price inflation rate is expected to hit a peak year-on-year of between 17% and 19%.

This is up from the previously forecasted peak of between 14% and 16%.