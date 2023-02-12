US shoots down third unauthorised high-altitude object in seven days, Justin Trudeau confirms

12 February 2023, 08:18 | Updated: 12 February 2023, 08:25

Justin Trudeau ordered a US jet to shoot down the object
Justin Trudeau ordered a US jet to shoot down the object. Picture: Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

An American warplane shot down an unidentified object that was flying high over northern Canada yesterday evening, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has confirmed.

It comes a day after US planes took similar action over Alaska and it is the third high-altitude object to be shot down by the US in seven days.

On Twitter, Mr Trudeau said: "I ordered the take down of an unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace. @NORADCommand shot down the object over the Yukon.

"Canadian and US aircraft were scrambled, and a US F-22 successfully fired at the object."

In a second tweet, Mr Trudeau said: "I spoke with President Biden this afternoon. Canadian Forces will now recover and analyse the wreckage of the object. Thank you to Norad for keeping the watch over North America."

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau
Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau. Picture: Getty

A suspected Chinese spy balloon had been flying through Canadian and American airspace when it was shot down by a US war plane last Sunday.

On Friday, the US shot down a second object in Alaskan airspace, though it is unclear at this stage what the object was.

The object was flying at about 40,000ft on Friday and posed a "reasonable threat" to the safety of civilian flights, said John Kirby, White House National Security Council spokesman.

US fighter jets shot down the latest unidentified object last night
US fighter jets shot down the latest unidentified object last night. Picture: Getty

According to US Northern Command, recovery operations continued on Saturday both near Deadhorse, Alaska, and off South Carolina.

In a statement, the Northern Command said there were no new details on what the object was that a US fighter jet shot down over Alaska.

"Arctic weather conditions, including wind chill, snow, and limited daylight, are a factor in this operation, and personnel will adjust recovery operations to maintain safety," the statement said.

"Recovery activities are occurring on sea ice."

