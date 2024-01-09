University student Katie Allan 'petrified' of other inmates the day before she died, mother tells inquiry

9 January 2024, 16:42

Katie Allan killed herself within months of being sent to young offenders institution
Katie Allan killed herself within months of being sent to young offenders institution. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

A university student who killed herself while in prison for drink-driving seemed to be ‘petrified’ of other inmates the day before her body was found, her mum has told an inquiry.

Linda Allen, 56, said her daughter Katie, 21, also appeared ‘exhausted’ having complained about being kept awake at night by other prisoners screaming abuse at her from neighbouring cells.

The joint fatal accident inquiry at Falkirk Sheriff Court is investigating her death and that of William Brown, 16, after both were found dead in their cells in separate incidents at Polmont that year.

William had been removed from suicide watch just hours before ending his own life on October 7. Both he and Katie had been assessed with the Talk To Me scheme.

Katie Allan was jailed for 16 months for dangerous driving
Mrs Allan was giving evidence on the second day of a fatal accident inquiry (FAI) examining the circumstances of her daughter's death and the death of 16-year-old William Lindsay at Polmont young offenders institution in 2018.

Ms Allan, a student at Glasgow University, was found dead in her cell on June 4 as she was serving a 16-month sentence for drink-driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving. Mr Lindsay, who had been in care repeatedly, was found dead in his cell on October 7 - three days after being admitted as there was no space in a children's secure unit.

He had been remanded at Polmont despite having a history of making attempts on his life.

Mrs Allan told the inquiry she and her son Scott visited her daughter at Polmont on June 3, during which Ms Allan broke down in tears as she recounted her days in prison.

She said there had been a fight in the area where her daughter was being held and that other prisoners had been shouting derogatory comments at Ms Allan from their cells since then.

"She was petrified and exhausted as she hadn't slept," Mrs Allan said.

"She told me she had asked to be moved to another cell.

"She didn't feel safe. She was terrified of the unpredictability of the environment she was in."

Linda and Stuart Allan, the parents of Katie Allan arrive at Falkirk Sheriff Court
Mrs Allan went on to recall how her daughter also appeared to be "frightened" of certain prison officers who were supervising her.

"She spoke highly of a number of prison officers but she was clearly frightened of other prison officers," she told the inquiry. On Monday, the inquiry heard Ms Allan was found to have traces of an antidepressant which was not prescribed to her, during a post-mortem examination.

She suffered from alopecia and had a history of self-harming which prison staff were aware of.

She was last seen alive by a prison officer as she watched TV, and said "Hi", just after 8pm, before taking her own life.

She was found by a prison officer just before 6am on June 4.

Ms Allan had lost seven kilos (15lb) while in custody over a period of four months after being imprisoned.

In April 2018, her solicitor had urged the Scottish Prison Service to get her medical treatment for alopecia and eczema. The FAI is examining the circumstances of both deaths, with particular focus on the SPS's Talk To Me strategy in relation to the prevention of suicide in jails, and is expected to last three weeks.

It will seek to establish what, if any, precautions could have been taken, or could be implemented to minimise the risk of future deaths in similar circumstances.

Those feeling distressed or suicidal can call Samaritans for help on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org in the UK. In the US, call the Samaritans branch in your area or 1 (800) 273-TALK

